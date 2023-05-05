A|I: The AI Times – EU proposes new copyright rules for generative AI as OpenAI adds ChatGPT privacy options

Plus: Ray Kurzweil weighs in on calls to pause AI development.

The University of Toronto is receiving the largest grant with $199 million for its “self-driving” AI lab, Acceleration Consortium. The Université de Montréal is also receiving funding for AI with a $124 million grant for a project that focuses on creating “robust, reasoning, and responsible” AI.

Companies deploying generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, will have to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems, according to an early EU agreement that could pave the way for the world's first comprehensive laws governing the technology.

The group is co-chaired by Canada’s chief science advisor Mona Nemer, as well as Claire Giry, director general of research and innovation at the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research.

This newly-formed committee builds on Canada and France’s existing collaborative work related to science, technology, and innovation, including the governance and adoption of AI.

OpenAI is letting people opt to withhold their ChatGPT conversations from use in training the artificial intelligence company’s models. The move could be a privacy safeguard for people who sometimes share sensitive information with the popular AI chatbot.

Toronto tech hub OneEleven has seen high executive turnover, an ill-fated national expansion, and in 2020, an abrupt shutdown that sent shockwaves through the local tech sector.

While questions remain as to why it went away in the first place, OneEleven is now firmly back. How did that happen and what does the innovation hub look like in 2023?

The new coaching service — codenamed Quartz — is designed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits and help them sleep better, according to people with knowledge of the project. The idea is to use AI and data from an Apple Watch to make suggestions and create coaching programs tailored to specific users, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the initiatives haven’t been announced yet.

Peering Into the Future of Novels, With Trained Machines Ready

(THE NEW YORK TIMES)

Who wrote it, the novelist or the technology? How about both? Canadian novelist, essayist, and cultural commentator Stephen Marche experiments with teaching artificial intelligence to write with him, not for him. Marche also recently joined the BetaKit Podcast to discuss the promise and peril of generative AI.

Mark Paulsen, the Global Director of Enterprise Advocacy at GitHub, shared with BetaKit the major trends he’s seeing globally, where Canada fits in, and why companies need to change their approach to skills training for developers.

Peggy’s AI-powered tool verifies the authenticity of artwork with a smartphone camera making art collecting accessible to a younger demographic at more affordable price points. A digital fingerprint following artwork through ownership changes through Peggy means artists and galleries each receive a five per cent royalty on secondary sales.

Google has launched an accelerator for North American startups that build on cloud computing services, and is taking applications for its inaugural cohort. Applications close on May 30.

According to Google, this expanded North America-wide accelerator will support eight to 12 tech startups that use cloud-native technologies, including artificial intelligence and analytics, in their product, service, or operations.

For more than a year, Meta has been engaged in a massive project to whip its AI infrastructure into shape. While the company has publicly acknowledged "playing a little bit of catch-up" on AI hardware trends, details of the overhaul – including capacity crunches, leadership changes and a scrapped AI chip project – have not been reported previously.

The chairs appointed by CIFAR are meant to support Canadian understanding and research in the strategy’s priority areas, which include health, energy, the environment, fundamental science, and the responsible use of AI.

American computer scientist and futurist Ray Kurzweil weighs in on why he didn’t sign the recent letter from tech leaders calling for a six-month delay in training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4, calling its criterion “too vague to be practical.”



