After several tech exits, Minutebook founder raises $3.5 million to automate legal tasks

Vancouver-based startup Minutebook, which offers automation and collaboration tools for legal professionals, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding

Investors that participated in the round included Rian Gauvreau, co-founder of Burnaby legaltech company Clio; as well as Nimbus Synergies CEO Paul Geyer and co-founder Jason Robertson. Red Thread Ventures also contributed.

Minutebook was founded by Ryan Wilson, a serial entrepreneur who has founded and exited several tech startups. Prior to Minutebook, he was the CEO of telehealth app Medeo, which was sold to QHR Corporation in 2014. QHR was acquired by Loblaws in 2016.

Wilson also co-founded payments and financial technology company Kubera in 2008, serving as its founding chief technology officer until 2016.

In 2019, Wilson built Ollie Order, which helps breweries sell their products. Ollie Order was sold to North Carolina’s Next Glass in 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

As a repeat founder, Wilson said he wanted to build the app that he wished he had at his last company—one that could eliminate repetitive tasks so lawyers and their clients can focus on their highest value activities.

In this mission, Wilson built Minutebook, alongside co-founders Karl Campbell and Jon Conlin. According to the startup, its digital platform can streamline equity ownership, corporate records, and legal agreements.

Minutebook said it raised this seed round using its technology, automating several processes involved. These included the compilation of subscription information into documents provided by the startup’s law firm, and automating funding from its investors’ bank accounts.

Minutebook said it has begun onboarding early adopters for its platform, which includes pharmaceutical companies, private equity investment firms, and other companies of all sizes, from early-stage startups to Series B.

With this funding, Minutebook plans to hire talent for its sales, customer success, product management, and engineering teams.

Featured image courtesy Ollie Order.