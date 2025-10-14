Canadian VC movement and AI at Elevate

Plus: OpenAI teases Canadian office.

Dispatch from Elevate

This year’s Elevate Festival focused on Canada’s role in the artificial intelligence race.

From job loss to mental health, innovation leaders (and Canadian actor Simu Liu) unpacked the human impact of AI on opening night.



OpenAI chief global affairs officer Chris Lehane teased opening a Canadian office in an interview with BetaKit.



Canadian healthtech entrepreneurs discussed how slow policy and weak procurement limit Canadians’ access to aging and fertility tech.



It wouldn’t be Elevate without pitch competitions. Find out who The Black Innovation Zone, Moneris eCommerce North, and Elevate Women+ crowned as their winners.

Shopify promoted general counsel Jess Hertz to chief operating officer as the company’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Morrison, announced his departure after three years.

Hertz is filling the void left by the departure of Kaz Nejatian, who left Shopify to lead San Francisco-based real estate tech firm Opendoor last month.

Toronto-based Islamic FinTech startup Manzil has surpassed $100 million in total halal mortgage financings after doubling the size of its mortgage business in less than a year.

Manzil co-founder and CEO Mohamad Sawwaf described the milestone to BetaKit as “a testament” to both the strength of the company’s mortgage product and the demand for it.

Canadian venture updates

Toronto-based Radical Ventures closed $650 million USD ($907 million CAD) for its new fund investing in early-stage AI companies.



Vancouver-based VC firm Pender Ventures has hired Cheri Corbett as a partner. Formerly of BDC Capital, Corbett joins Pender nearly one month after its Montreal-based partner, Isaac Souweine, left the firm.



Québec’s leading AI institute, Mila, may create its own VC fund to turn more of its research output into commercial ventures. Mila tapped Jonathan Shaanan, the managing director of Couche-Tard’s corporate VC operation, to help develop the fund.

ThinkOn, Hypertec Group, Aptum, and eStruxture are each chipping in components of what they claim is Canada’s first end-to-end, sovereign, and AI-ready government cloud.

“This initiative restores both data and operational sovereignty, ensuring the Government of Canada can run its most critical workloads under its own control,” said ThinkOn CEO Craig McLellan.

Former leaders from Toronto-based Cohere and its research division are launching Adaption Labs, a startup aimed at building efficient AI that can “adapt and continuously learn.”

Former Cohere Labs head Sara Hooker will lead the new venture alongside her former Cohere colleague, Sudip Roy, who was the company’s senior director of inference.

Toronto-based MAK Acquisition, led by former executives from legaltech company Dye & Durham, has filed plans with Canadian regulators for a $100-million USD ($139.5-million CAD) initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The special purpose acquisition company hopes to acquire technology businesses that provide “critical solutions in niche markets,” such as tech-enabled services, space, and defence.

Toronto- and San Francisco-based Swiirl will be powering a 40-city North American tour for Shooting for Peace, the non-profit educational program created by NBA legend and former Toronto Raptors player Jerome Williams.

Kicking off in Toronto, Shooting for Peace will curate its programming using Swiirl’s new agentic AI offering, Pulse. Pulse will listen in on Williams’ session and learn what topics matter most to students and educators.

🇨🇦 Weekly Canadian Deals, Dollars & More

1Password holds $100M secondary sale, inks AI integration deal

Spellbook raises $50M USD Series B led by Khosla Ventures

Mark Cuban-backed TransCrypts closes $20M CAD seed round

PhenoTips raises $2M to fuel international expansion

Melamoon pitch competition awards $200K to Black founders

CDL, Vimy Forge, and Calian launch defence tech programs

NordSpace partners with C-Core to build aerospace infrastructure

TransPod partners with Canadian steelmakers for Alberta hyperloop

Deep Sky to build $500M carbon capture facility in Manitoba

EQ Bank unveils new account for Canadian small businesses

Felix launches new “longevity” platform

“It’s one thing to say ‘let’s do this in a sovereign way.’ It is a whole other to actually do it.”

Gander Social is attempting to do something that seemed inconceivable six months ago: build a Canadian social network. What does sovereign social media look like? And what will prevent Gander from devolving into every other social network? CEO Ben Waldman joins to answer these questions and many more.

Think you’re on top of Canadian tech and innovation news? Time to prove it. Test your knowledge of Canadian tech news with The BetaKit Quiz for October 10, 2025.

