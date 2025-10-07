Felix eyes preventative health market with new “longevity” testing program

Canadian telehealth company expands beyond on-demand prescriptions for stigmatized conditions.

Toronto-based digital health company Felix is expanding to offer ongoing health monitoring, aimed at increasing “longevity,” as Canadian patients seek options for preventative healthcare.

Felix is part of a growing list of Canadian telehealth startups that make convenience and discretion part of their draw.

The company’s new longevity platform includes an annual test and ongoing monitoring for $500 per year. The plan offers testing of more than 35 biomarkers, including measures of metabolic health, kidney and liver functioning, testosterone, vitamins, and inflammation measurements. It also includes a “biological age” test that relies on the Levine Phenotypic Age, an algorithm developed by research scientist and former Yale professor Morgan Levine in 2018.

Emma Stern, Felix’s co-founder and chief operating officer, told BetaKit in an interview that the testing marks a “departure from our traditional model” of providing on-demand consultations and prescriptions. Founded in 2019, Felix sells therapeutics through a virtual platform that covers assessments, lab tests, prescriptions, and drug delivery. It sells drugs and treatments for common conditions like erectile dysfunction, menopause, acne, hair loss, depression, and anxiety, as well as contraceptives and weight management drugs.

“There’s this macro trend where people are seeing the value in preventative healthcare and longevity testing,” Stern told BetaKit. “We’ve seen a lot of demand brewing within our user base.”

On the other hand, Stern claimed that Felix is targeting the preventative health market because Canada’s overburdened healthcare system is failing to serve it. More than one in five Canadians don’t have a primary care doctor, and a 2025 Canadian Medical Association survey found that 37 percent of Canadians sought medical advice online because they couldn’t access healthcare.

“We felt this was a very natural place for Felix to step in,” Stern said.

Anti-aging science has grown in popularity in recent years, partly thanks to the “biohacking” movement that promotes lifestyle changes to optimize the body’s functioning and extend one’s lifespan. The movement, which spurred a litany of startups selling wellness plans, gear, and supplements, has also given rise to extreme life extension experiments, like Silicon Valley billionaire Bryan Johnson, who is trying to reverse his body’s aging process.

According to Stern and Felix’s chief product officer, Avrum Laurie, the program was developed to “cut through the noise” of existing misinformation and hype around longevity medicine. The company said Ontario physician Dr. Melody Hui helped develop the program to ensure its methods were clinically sound.

The longevity platform is only available in Ontario, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The at-home tests are only available in Ontario. After the tests, a licensed healthcare practitioner—either a physician or nurse practitioner—reviews the results and creates a plan that could include “lifestyle changes, prescription medication, and over-the-counter wellness supplements.”

The dashboard allows patients to track their health over time and has a chat function so they can contact their healthcare practitioner. A more expensive, “ultimate” tier will have expanded biomarkers and video consultations.

Felix is part of a growing list of Canadian telehealth startups, such as Phoenix and Maple, that make convenience and discretion part of their draw for certain markets, particularly for stigmatized conditions. While Felix currently targets consumers directly and claims to have facilitated 1 million medical consultations, Stern said the company is continuing to explore other avenues of access.

The startup has raised more than $30 million to fuel its expansion from investors including BDC Capital, the Canadian Business Growth Fund, and Whitecap Venture Partners.

Though it declined to share revenue, Felix said it has grown 80 percent year over year. The company claimed its weight loss program is the most “in-demand” and that it saw a 100-percent increase in patients from January to August of this year. Its weight management program includes GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs like Ozempic that were originally developed to treat diabetes but also demonstrate efficacy for weight loss.

Stern said Felix sees further opportunity in this market as Novo Nordisk’s patent protection in Canada on Ozempic is set to expire in early 2026, opening the door for pharmaceutical companies to develop generic versions of the drug and sell them at lower prices. She added that Felix is “working closely” with drug manufacturers to ensure a consistent supply for its patients.

