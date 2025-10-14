Can Canada build its own social network?

Gander CEO Ben Waldman explains his vision for sovereign social media.

In the year of our meme lord 2025, social media sucks.

And social media has sucked for some time, but this year things have taken a turn: Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg thinks the solution to the loneliness problem his company helped create is AI friends, and both Meta and OpenAI have launched apps mostly for AI-generated video slop.

“It’s one thing to say ‘let’s do this in a sovereign way.’ It is a whole other to actually do it.” Ben Waldman

Gander Social





But what if there was a better way? Perhaps a more Canadian way?

Gander Social is attempting to do something that seemed inconceivable six months ago: build a Canadian social network.

The very idea prompts a slew of interesting questions. What does sovereign social media look like? How Canadian would it be? What would prevent Gander from devolving into every other social network?

On this week’s episode of The BetaKit Podcast, I pose these questions to Gander CEO Ben Waldman and many more. Given the app is preparing for a closed beta launch later this month—alongside a crowdfunding campaign through FrontFundr—it was very interesting to learn which questions Walman has answers to and which he doesn’t.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RSS

One area Waldman was able to speak to in detail, however, was identity verification. Gander intends to handle this fraught topic in the most Canadian way possible, leveraging core tech built by Interac and Canada Post. It’s a solution that might help endear the fledgling social network to its core user base.

But will draping itself in the Canadian flag help Gander navigate the cold start problem all social networks face at launch, or the enshittification problem all tech faces after it successfully scales?

Let’s dig in.

PRESENTED BY

The BetaKit Podcast is presented by The Cyber Challenge: Your pathway to new sales, industry connections, and non-dilutive funding.

The Cyber Challenge, powered by Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and CCTX, helps Ontario-based tech startups tackle real-world cybersecurity challenges. You will gain direct access to major industry players, test your solutions in real-world settings, and unlock new market opportunities—all at no cost. That’s right, there is no equity required.

If you’re ready to scale, refine, and be a leader in cybersecurity innovation, apply today at www.thecyberchallenge.ca.

PRESENTED BY

The BetaKit Podcast is presented by Xero: The global small businesses platform, designed to make life easier for small businesses–anywhere, any time.

Running a business is demanding enough without the burden of bookkeeping. Xero’s global platform is designed to take accounting off your plate, giving you the freedom to focus on what you do best. By unifying essential tools like accounting, payroll, and payments, Xero helps you automate tasks and gain the clarity you need to make smarter decisions.

Join a global community of forward-thinking businesses. Discover what Xero can do for you.

Feature Image courtesy Gander Social. Recorded and edited at Toronto Podcasts.





