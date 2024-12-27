2025 tech predictions: embrace chaos

AI agents! Political shenanigans! Canadian tech acquisitions! Big Tech breakups!

With 2024 almost in the books, Rob Kenedi (the Ghost of Tech Future) and I have peered deep into our crystal balls to offer tech predictions and prognostication for 2025.

Consider this a companion piece to our twice-recorded, first-in-your-hearts 2024 tech recap episode, which provides a historical grounding allowing us to fly free with our tech predictions.

“Part of my prediction for 2025 is embracing or acknowledging that chaos reigns.”





Or at least it did for Rob. My longtime Brother In Pod brought the absolute heat on this episode, starting with a clear-headed prediction of where AI companies might focus their attention next, harkening back to the mobile app revolution one tech generation prior. He then dropped a nuclear acquisition prediction that scratched the part of my brain dedicated to following the NBA trade deadline so hard that we were forced to sound the alarm.

As for The BetaKit Podcast’s other co-host? Well, I did my best.

Anyone who has consumed this podcast before knows that I have a hard time moving off certain topics, so it will come as no surprise to them that my predictions focus on tech regulation and Canada’s innovation policy.

On the latter prediction, I must remind everyone that this episode was recorded the Friday before the Fall Economic Statement, and thus the Friday before Chrystia Freeland resigned as Finance Minister. As such, my final prediction might seem … insane in retrospect.

Here’s the thing: I thought long and hard about modifying or omitting this prediction prior to publication, but ultimately decided to leave it as is. If you’re not willing to make a fool of yourself for the benefit of your listeners, you shouldn’t be podcasting.

That said, over the holidays while supping some ‘nog, I caught up on the latest developments between US tech leaders and the people they helped elect. It seems like the potential for my prediction to shoot the moon remains, and isn’t a little hope all anyone can ask for at the start of a new year?

2025 is coming. Embrace chaos.

The BetaKit Podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys & Rob Kenedi. Produced & edited by Darian MacDonald. Feature image courtesy Douglas Soltys for BetaKit. Reference images courtesy Eric Ennis from Renovo Agency for BetaKit, and the World Economic Forum and Maurizio Pesce under CC BY-SA 2.0.