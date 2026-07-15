1Password launches AI token spend management

Amid soaring costs, the Toronto firm aims to help clients get a handle on their AI usage.

Toronto’s 1Password has rolled out a new way for its customers to track and manage their AI spending and consumption.

The news: The cybersecurity software company announced the launch of AI spend and consumption management capabilities within its SaaS Manager today. 1Password said this will give organizations a unified view of their AI token usage across leading providers, beginning with Anthropic, Cursor, and OpenAI. The company aims to give businesses more insight into rising AI computing costs to help them better understand what is driving this spending (by team, user, vendor, and model), avoid unexpected overages, and make stronger investment decisions.

From the source: “Executives want teams to build faster with AI, but that speed is creating a new kind of spend pressure,” 1Password CFO Greg Henry said in a blog post. “Developers are consuming tokens at a pace traditional budgets weren’t built to manage, while IT and finance are being asked to forecast and justify AI investments without a reliable view of what’s driving costs.”

Following the thread: The race among tech companies to adopt AI as quickly as possible led first to tokenmaxxing—a trend where employees wore the amount they were spending on AI compute as a badge of honour and measure of productivity. But soaring costs have led many, including Meta, to take steps to curb their AI usage and get that token spending under control. With this new capability, 1Password hopes to help some of its enterprise clients get a better handle on where those infrastructure dollars are flowing and actually creating value.

Final thought: For 1Password, which got its start selling password management software to consumers and has spent the past few years going after the “huge opportunity” it sees in helping businesses navigate the world of AI, this appears to be another piece of that puzzle.

Feature image courtesy 1Password.