Zero Point Cryogenics expands into the US

Quantum cryogenics manufacturer plans to open an innovation and service hub in Chicago.

Quantum cryogenics manufacturer Zero Point Cryogenics (ZPC) is expanding into the US with the opening of a service hub in Chicago.

The news: ZPC announced today that it is opening its first international innovation and service hub at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) in Chicago. The service hub will provide installation, maintenance, and technical support throughout the US for ZPC’s cryogenic systems. It will also further the company’s relationships with government, research institutes, and the quantum industry south of the border.

From the source: “Those relationships will help accelerate the commercialization of the cryogenic infrastructure required to move these technologies forward,” said ZPC co-founder and CEO, Chris Cassin, in a press release. “Our headquarters, engineering expertise, and advanced manufacturing continue to anchor our global growth from Alberta.”

Following the thread: The hub was announced in Chicago on Wednesday alongside Illinois Governor JB Pritzker at the second annual Global Quantum Forum.

According to the State of Illinois, development of the innovation hub is being supported under the Manufacturing Illinois Chips for Real Opportunity (MIRCO) Act, a state program that offers tax incentives for businesses manufacturing chips, semiconductors, quantum computers, or associated components. Under its agreement, ZPC is required to create 21 jobs at the hub by October of 2030 and make a “significant capital investment”. The exact dollar figure has been redacted, but a spokesperson for ZPC told BetaKit it was “in the millions.”



Final thought: ZPC’s Chicago expansion is one of several planned hubs ZPC is looking to build, including more in the US, and others in Europe and Asia. While ZPC hasn’t specified where it plans to expand first, the company did clarify it intends to keep a majority of its manufacturing and development in Canada. In a statement, Cassin said ZPC, which is one of just six companies in the world manufacturing this type of cryogenic system, needs to have a presence in key markets, but said the company will remain “inherently Canadian.”

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Zero Point Cryogenics.