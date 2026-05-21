Xanadu strikes deal to raise up to $300 million USD

Toronto firm announces the deal the same day it claims quantum breakthrough.

Toronto-based quantum computing firm Xanadu Quantum Technologies has struck a deal to raise up to $300 million USD ($414-million CAD), the same day it claimed a breakthrough that could make quantum operations significantly cheaper.

The news: Xanadu revealed last week it was in negotiations to establish a $300-million USD synthetic at-the-market (ATM) equity facility—a popular fundraising mechanism that can help public companies quickly, quietly, and cheaply raise capital. The agreement with Yorkville Advisors, a New Jersey investment firm with ties to US President Donald Trump, gives Xanadu the ability to raise up to that amount by selling subordinate voting shares in private placements to Yorkville over the next three years.

From the source: Xanadu founder and CEO Christian Weedbrook told BetaKit last week that this ATM facility is another means of raising additional capital. “It’s that simple,” he said.

Following the thread: Xanadu also announced on Thursday that it has figured out a way to implement Quantum Read-Only Memory (QROM)—an algorithmic subroutine for loading classical data onto quantum computers—that could halve the cost of some quantum applications. Xanadu says QROM performance, despite its critical importance to quantum computing, had plateaued over the past seven years—until now. The company claims its optimization overcomes “a significant hardware bottleneck” on the long path to building quantum computers powerful and reliable enough to solve real-world problems.

Final thought: Xanadu just raised a lot of money when it went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq last month—$262 million USD, to be exact—but building quantum computers is expensive, and public markets are volatile, especially in quantum. This new funding mechanism, alongside cash from private investors and Canadian and US government research programs, should help the company as it chases even more technical breakthroughs.

With files from Madison McLauchlan.

Feature image courtesy Xanadu.