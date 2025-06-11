Xanadu, NRC, and U of T partner on using quantum to improve electric vehicle batteries

Researchers hope the project results in faster charging, longer battery life, and lower prices.

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) will partner with Toronto-based quantum computing company Xanadu and the University of Toronto to develop quantum algorithms for simulating improved lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

The agreement comes with about $760,000 in NRC funding.

“This project aims to develop breakthrough algorithms based on quantum dynamics, which are better suited for quantum computers and more challenging for classical methods.” Juan Miguel Arrazola

Head of Algorithms, Xanadu



The new allies believe quantum computing will help by directly simulating the “underlying quantum dynamics,” according to a statement. Researchers believe this could lead to better designs for cathodes (the negatively-charged electrodes in batteries) and electrolytes (the conductors for electricity) in lithium-ion cells. Conventional computers might struggle with these developments, according to Xanadu Head of Algorithms Juan Miguel Arrazola.

“This project aims to develop breakthrough algorithms based on quantum dynamics, which are better suited for quantum computers and more challenging for classical methods,” Arrazola said.

The technology could address a “surging” demand for EV batteries, the partners said in their statement. This includes higher energy densities, faster charging speeds, increased lifespans, and lower prices. The collaborators also foresee potential bonus discoveries as a result of the work, such as determining material properties and new models for interactions between light and matter.

Arrazola will lead a team concentrating on a practical battery simulation with help from an NRC Battery Materials Innovation team run by Yaser Abu-Lebdeh. University of Toronto professors Artur Izmaylov and Nathan Wiebe will focus on theoretical elements for quantum algorithms. Xanadu CEO Christian Weedbrook told BetaKit in an email that his company expected to see results in the “coming months,” and that the work could improve lithium-ion batteries in general, not just for EVs.

Xanadu was founded in 2016 and has focused on photonic (light-based) quantum computing systems that network together to scale their capabilities. It has unveiled multiple claimed breakthroughs in 2025, including a networking technique in January and error-resistant, single-chip quantum bits (qubits) earlier in June. It has also landed partnerships with the United States Air Force, the manufacturing company Applied Materials, and glass giant Corning.

In April, Xanadu joined Sherbrooke, Que.-based Nord Quantique and Vancouver’s Photonic in the United States’ (US) Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) research program aimed at building a usable quantum computer by 2033.

EV sales have slowed in recent months due to a combination of factors, including reduced government subsidies and the backlash against Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the administration of US President Donald Trump. However, there have also been long-running concerns about limited range, long charging times, and high pre-subsidy prices.

Efforts are underway to improve EV battery capacities and charging speeds, including solid-state cells (where a solid separator replaces the liquid electrolyte) from automakers like Honda and Toyota. The collaboration between Xanadu, the University of Toronto, and the NRC could potentially improve performance with liquid electrolytes.

Feature image courtesy of Oxana Melis on Unsplash.

Update 6/11/2025: BetaKit has updated the story after receiving details regarding funding, the expected timeframe for results, and potential uses beyond EVs.