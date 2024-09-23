Will Canadian VCs rebound in time to fund early-stage startups?

Plus: Paper loses another co-founder and Teralys targets $570-million fund-of-funds.

Two data sets dropped this week, giving granular insight into the state of early-stage startups in Canada. A proprietary report from Panache Ventures estimates technology company creation is up nearly 31 percent in the first two quarters compared to last year. That’s enough of a positive signal for the firm’s GP, Prashant Matta, to call a market bottom, expecting more startups to emerge.

But these founders are facing a challenging investment climate, and are thus choosing to bootstrap or remain in stealth. A CVCA report noted dramatic declines at the pre-seed and seed stage in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. Total dollars invested plummeted 48 percent while total deal count declined 31 percent.

What led to this? Macroeconomic conditions, in short. Central banks raised interest rates to clamp down on rapid inflation, which pushed investors into safer asset classes. That made it incredibly difficult for VCs, especially emerging managers, to raise or deploy new capital. An RBCx report from July illustrates just how bad things are: Canadian VCs are experiencing the worst fundraising year in about a decade, netting only $500 million in the first half of 2024. It’s unlikely firms will get to the $1.8 billion raised last year, let alone the $7.4 billion in 2022 at the height of the bull market.

So will the VC market bottom out in time to fund these newly created companies? Matta at Panache is sanguine, expecting LPs to return to the VC asset class over the next two years as interest rates come down, making the cost of capital cheaper, and an increase in exits creates more liquidity. “I believe demand (founders/startup creation) to be a leading indicator as money (GP and LP) usually follows the most compelling and innovative tech businesses,” he told me.

One early-stage investor I spoke to is less confident that Canadian VCs will be able to rise to the occasion when founders soon come knocking. That means, for better or for worse, new startups will likely have to keep bootstrapping or cross the border for capital.

Thanks for reading on and 'til next week,

Bianca Bharti

Newsletter editor

TOP STORIES OF THE WEEK

Paper co-founder, CTO, and COO Roberto Cipriani has stepped down from his day-to-day role at the Montréal-based EdTech company, BetaKit has learned.

Cipriani announced the leadership change in an internal email sent out to employees Thursday, obtained by BetaKit. In the email, which BetaKit confirmed with Paper and Cipriani, the outgoing executive said he would instead focus his efforts as a board member and advisor to the company.

Cipriani’s departure follows a tumultuous summer for the EdTech startup, which replaced co-founder and CEO Phil Cutler with Silicon Valley EdTech veteran Rich Yang before cutting 45 percent of its HQ staff last month. Cutler also remains a member of Paper’s board.

The annual event brought together academics, business leaders, and regulators to discuss issues that impact market competition in Canada. The rapid expansion and adoption of AI, as well as the perception that regulators “just don’t get it,” sparked the theme of this year’s conference, Competition Bureau Commissioner Matthew Boswell explained in his opening remarks.

In a tone-setting kickoff for the day, University of Waterloo economics professor Joel Blit provided attendees with an ‘AI 101’ lesson where he predicted that a small number of firms will “dominate” the AI industry within a decade—much like Amazon, Facebook, and Google did in the internet age.

“We need to be reassessing the level of oligopoly we’re comfortable with,” David Lawerence, a policy director for the antitrust division of the US Department of Justice, said.

Teralys Capital has secured the largest amount ever raised for a fund-of-funds backed by the federal government’s Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative (VCCI), but the firm has yet to hit its hard cap.

The Montréal-based fund manager officially announced this week that it has raised $475 million CAD for its VCCI-backed fund, which is notably also backed by the Government of Québec through Investissement Québec. The close represents a significant portion of Teralys’s targetted hard cap of $570 million, which it “should” reach by the end of 2024, managing partner Éric Legault told BetaKit in an email statement.

The federal government’s recent commitment to a homegrown satellite communications company has kicked off a conversation about government spending, national sovereignty, and Elon Musk.

Ottawa-based satellite company Telesat secured a $2.14-billion CAD loan from the Canadian government and a $400 million loan from the Québec government last week. The combined financial boost totalling $2.54 billion CAD sparked a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend.

The Okanagan tech sector in British Columbia is delivering an outsized economic punch relative to its population size, according to a new report from tech accelerator Accelerate Okanagan.

Although the Okanagan accounts for less than 10 percent of BC’s population, the report revealed that its tech sector contributed an impressive $4.98 billion to the economy in 2023. By comparison, BC as a whole, with a population of over five million, saw its tech sector generate $16 billion in gross domestic product in 2022.

Accelerate Okanagan’s fourth economic impact study shows the region’s economic impact has grown nearly fivefold from $1.02 billion in 2013.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash.