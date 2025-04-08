Glowtify wants to be the AI-driven marketing solution for lean e-commerce teams

Montréal-based startup secures $825,000 in pre-seed financing from angel investors.

How do companies go from brands to icons? Marc Allard thought about that question often as the founder of Montréal-based digital e-commerce agency Walter Interactive.

Through an internal project, Allard arrived at an answer: brands need to harness the power of their marketing data. Alongside three co-founders, Allard is betting on this principle with Glowtify, an AI-driven marketing data platform that caters to e-commerce brands as they scale up.

Glowtify pitches itself as a “command centre” for marketing leaders, particularly those on leaner e-commerce teams generating $500,000 of annual revenue or more online. It aims to automate the collection of marketing insights and convert them into recommendations.

“Our focus is not on providing insights. It’s really to make the insights actionable,” Allard said in an interview with BetaKit.

In February, Glowtify secured $825,000 in pre-seed financing to scale its AI-driven marketing data platform. Investors included Khoi Truong, former global chief consumer data and digital operations officer at cosmetics brand L’Oréal, Workleap co-founder Sébastien Leduc, Prosomo Agency CEO Alan Horic, Cardigan Digital Agency co-founder and CEO Edouard Truong, and the family owners of Glowtify customer Voyages Bergeron.

Glowtify uses AI to generate marketing assets across different channels—like emails, ads, and social media posts—based on the brand’s past two years of Shopify data. The marketing platform is currently only available for brands that sell on Shopify platforms for now, but Glowtify plans to expand its offering.

Allard founded the company as a spin-off project of his previous venture, Montréal-based software company Walter Interactive, to interpret marketing data. Along with three co-founders, Allard bootstrapped Glowtify for two and a half years.

Up until this past September, the team offered the tool for free on the Shopify app store, in a bid to gather customer data to improve the product. Now, an enterprise subscription starts at $500 USD per month. Allard claimed Glowtify has hit 23-percent month-over-month growth and is on track to hit $2 million in annual recurring revenue by this September.

The platform connects with clients’ data from Klaviyo, Google Analytics, Meta platforms, WordPress, and fellow Canadian software company Cyberimpact.

Using various commercially available models, it uses AI to help clients see their “blind spots,” Allard said. The platform can suggest recommendations, like social posts, based on seasonal trends and industry data to boost engagement.

Next, it plans to integrate AI agents with autonomous capabilities, riding a booming trend in the software space as startups look to add AI to their arsenals. Allard said that he’s seeing significant demand for AI enablement and agents from C-suite leaders in particular. “They’re all looking to implement AI really fast,” Allard said.

Glowtify’s customers include Canadian brands Mia Bijoux, Flair Diffusers, and Girl Crush, but Allard said that roughly 55 percent of his customers are in the United States.

Glowtify hopes to use the financing to strengthen its go-to-market strategy, grow its operations, and expand its team of 15, particularly its sales team. Allard said it plans to raise another financing round later this year.

