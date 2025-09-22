An untapped market for Canadian tech

Plus: Ex-Rogers CEO and venture investor Nadir Mohamed dead at 69.

Our federal government loves consultations.

The feds just launched public CUSMA consultations in preparation for the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement’s scheduled review next year. The launch follows the recent close of public consultations for Budget 2025, which is set to drop on Nov. 4.

The public budget asks from Canadian tech have been what you’d expect: continued federal program funding (see the ElevateIP story below) and the implementation of SR&ED reforms promised last Fall Economic Statement.

But I heard one idea Thursday night worth adding to the mix from Dayforce CEO David Ossip, who headlined the Council of Canadian Innovators’ 10th anniversary celebration dinner. Fresh from orchestrating a $12.3-billion USD privatization deal for his company, Ossip held court in a fireside chat, offering words of wisdom about AI implementation and market selection.

Ossip’s regrets stood out to me more than his significant success, however.

“My biggest disappointment, I would say in my career, is not getting support from other Canadian technology companies,” he said.

“Cooperation needs to be there and we don’t have that. Everyone inside the room here should be buying everyone else’s products.”

To incentivize such cooperation, Ossip suggested a tax credit against purchases for Canadian companies that buy Canadian technology. I know it’s a running joke amongst policy wonks that the solution to every Canadian problem is a tax credit, but this seems easier to implement than SR&ED (or SR&ED reforms).

Policy aside, the need for Canada to finally buy Canadian was met with applause in the room and seconded by CCI vice-chair John Ruffolo later in the evening.

“In my view, the biggest market in the world for our Canadian innovators is Canada,” he said. “And why I say that is because it’s an untapped market.”

Douglas Soltys

Editor-in-chief

Nadir Mohamed, the former CEO of Rogers and a prominent figure in Canada’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, died on Thursday at the age of 69.

Mohamed was an Order of Canada recipient for advancing Canada’s tech sector. He chaired the board of Digital Media Zone (DMZ) at Toronto Metropolitan University, as well as its venture arm, DMZ Ventures. He was also a founding board member of Toronto’s Vector Institute and Next Canada. As a venture capitalist, Mohamed co-founded ScaleUP Ventures, now known as Climate Innovation Capital.

Canada’s AI talent pool helped it record stronger tech talent growth than the United States in 2024, according to CBRE’s 2025 Scoring Tech Talent report.

The annual report analyzes the quality of North American markets for “highly skilled” tech talent. Canadian cities like Toronto, Waterloo, Edmonton, and Calgary became stronger tech markets on this year’s list.

Despite the strength of its talent, salary growth in the Canadian tech sector slowed in the face of persistent inflation. According to a Tap Network survey, organizations reported a median salary increase of just 3.5 percent year-over-year in 2025, a significant decline from the 2023 median increase of 7.5 percent.

New data from the CVCA found that pre-seed and seed-stage investment activity in Canada continued to decline in the first half of 2025 as investors deployed fewer dollars across fewer deals.

The CVCA reports that $297.2 million in venture capital funding was deployed into Canadian technology startups across 133 pre-seed and seed deals. That’s a 16 percent decrease in total dollars invested and a 28 percent drop in deals at these stages compared to 2024.

Canadian startup support organizations are calling on the federal government to re-up ElevateIP. The program, which helps startups file patents and develop an IP strategy to keep innovations in Canada, is set to expire in the spring.

“Thousands of startups are recognizing the importance of IP protection, and cancelling the program now leaves them without support at a pivotal time,” Communitech CEO Sheldon McCormick told BetaKit.

Purpose Investments founder and CEO Som Seif says he will “vigorously contest” the greenwashing allegations the OSC has levied against his firm.

The OSC alleges that Seif and Purpose engaged in “false and misleading sales communications” regarding the extent to which environmental, social, and governance considerations factor into its investment-making decisions.

“We are struggling to understand how the OSC is seeing this as a topic for enforcement action against Purpose, and even more specifically against me,” Seif said in a statement.

Isaac Souweine has left Vancouver-based venture capital firm Pender Ventures after more than three years as partner. Souweine told BetaKit he left to explore other opportunities and projects but said it is “too early” to say what comes next for him.

Two impact-focused Canadian tech firms also changed leadership this week. Former GoFundMe COO Soraya Alexander was named incoming CEO of Calgary-based charitable donation management software firm Benevity, while Toronto-based accessibility tech startup Fable appointed former Boast chief revenue officer Toan Dinh to its top job.

At an event in downtown Toronto last week, Schulich Venture Academy alumni, instructors, organizers, and partners gathered to celebrate the third cohort’s graduation.

SVA leaders outlined the program’s progress and shared a preview of its plans. The goal is to launch three new courses by 2029, three sector-specific clusters (including artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and cleantech), and double down on community support.

BetaKit, TechTO, and Sage have teamed up to host one of the many decentralized tech events taking place in Montréal between Oct. 18 and 24.

As part of Open House Montréal, the three organizations will bring together two of the city’s iconic entrepreneurs: Shopify president Harley Finkelstein and DavidsTea founder David Segal. The duo will share the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that shaped their entrepreneurial journeys in a fireside chat at HEC Montréal on Oct. 20.

In an op-ed for BetaKit, Danger Capital Corporation’s David Crow argues that Y Combinator and a16z Speedrun are more than capital; they’re the modern equivalent of a university or research lab, rebuilt for the commercialization era. For Canadian founders, that may be the most powerful path available.

“It actually allows us an opportunity to build sovereign capability and leapfrog to get our armed forces where they need to be by taking advantage of leapfrog Canadian technologies.”

US President Donald Trump opened his mouth and suddenly Canada needed a defence tech sector. The Icebreaker’s Matthew Lombardi was conscripted by the federal government to help map that sector; he joins to explain why many of the technologies Canada currently develops have a dual use in defence.

Think you’re on top of Canadian tech and innovation news? Time to prove it. Test your knowledge of Canadian tech news with The BetaKit Quiz for September 19, 2025.

