Gumloop sticks $50-million USD Series B round to let employees build their own AI agents

Despite leaving for San Francisco last year, Gumloop wants to rebuild its Canadian presence.

Vancouver-founded, San Francisco-based Gumloop has raised a $50 million USD ($68 million CAD) Series B round to help enterprise employees automate their work.

One of Gumloop’s core tenets is to “give people UX they rave about.”



Gumloop sells its platform to enterprise companies like Ramp, Shopify, and Instacart. The platform lets employees create their own AI agents by connecting their internal data to popular AI models, which in turn will complete complex tasks for them.

“It always starts with a few people building agents, their coworkers get excited, the rest of the team starts building, and before you know it, the entire company is AI-native,” CEO Max Brodeur-Urbas explained in a promotional video he posted to X.

Gumloop began its life as a side project looking for a way to automate mundane digital tasks. The company was officially founded in April 2023 under the name AgentHub by McGill University classmates Brodeur-Urbas and Rahul Behal. According to Brodeur-Urbas’ promotional video, the duo met in class after his initial co-founder quit on him, and they went on to be accepted into Y Combinator’s winter 2024 cohort.

Gumloop later changed its name in part to sound more accessible to non-developers. That accessibility is how Gumloop defines itself, with one of its core tenets being “give people UX they rave about.”

“When we asked enterprises why Gumloop has emerged as the primary AI platform for their employees, they consistently pointed to the product’s balance between powerful capabilities and ease of use,” Ev Randle, general partner of San Francisco-based venture firm and Gumloop investor Benchmark, said in a statement.

Another investor, First Round Capital’s Liz Wessel, wrote on X that “the Gumloop team has stayed super focused on making it maximally useful to everyone.”

The Series B round was led by San Francisco-based venture firm Benchmark, with participation from Nexus VP, First Round, Y Combinator, Box Group, The Cannon Project, and Shopify Ventures. In an email to BetaKit, Brodeur-Urbas said this was an all-equity round, but did not say if there was a secondary capital component.

Gumloop will use its new funding to build out its go-to-market efforts, marketing, and to attract talent in both the US and Canada, Brodeur-Urbas told BetaKit in an email.

Gumloop previously announced that Shopify Ventures backed the company last August. At the time, Brodeur-Urbas told BetaKit that the investment was not part of a Series B, but this week, he said part of that investment converted into this round.

Using this funding to hire talent may seem out of character for Gumloop. Brodeur-Urbas told BetaKit following the company’s Series A in early 2025 that he set a goal for Gumloop to hit a $1-billion valuation with a “soft” cap of ten employees. However, the company has job postings for 11 new hires as of this writing.

“Giving Canadians the chance to join a fast growing AI startup without needing to flee the country is a major goal of ours. There is exceptional [talent] all over Canada and they should be able to stay and work in the industries they care about.” Max Brodeur-Urbas

While he did not disclose Gumloop’s valuation following the Series B round, Brodeur-Urbas said the company now has 24 employees, and explained that his goal had to change once he saw the “massive pull from enterprise.”

“Back then, all our customers were self-serve/consumer users but we started seeing an extremely strong pull from enterprises which changed how we needed to build the team,” Brodeur-Urbas said, explaining that enterprise clients need special attention and considerations. “We’re still keeping the same ethos of a small, talent-dense team, but are focused on this type of enterprise customer now.”

In the video posted to X announcing the Series B, Gumloop attributed part of its success to hiring “a lot of Canadians.” Despite leaving the city in early 2025, Brodeur-Urbas says Gumloop will once again open an office in Vancouver. He told BetaKit in a December email that, going into 2026, growing its team in Vancouver is “a big focus.”

“Giving Canadians the chance to join a fast growing AI startup without needing to flee the country is a major goal of ours,” Brodeur-Urbas said. “There is exceptional [talent] all over Canada and they should be able to stay and work in the industries they care about.”

