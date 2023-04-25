Boomi has been building out its C-suite with locally based talent to lead the expansion.

Boomi, a Pennsylvania-based company that helps organizations connect disparate apps and software, has announced it will be opening offices in Canada, starting with Vancouver.

Boomi will set up shop in Vancouver to support strategic business functions, including sales and business development. The company said it aims to immediately hire 80 people, then expand its Vancouver workforce in the next few years.

Founded in 2010, Boomi’s platform makes it easier for businesses to connect applications, people, and processes within organizations. Dell acquired Boomi in 2010 for an undisclosed amount, then later sold the company to Francisco Partners and TPG in a $4-billion transaction.



Earlier this month, Boomi hired several executives who are based in Vancouver, including Chief Commercial Officer Greg Wolfe, Chief Marketing Officer Alison Biggan, Chief Strategy Officer Rahim Bhatia, and Global Commercial Market Vice-President Troy Anderson, who will be leading the Vancouver office.

Boomi claims the new office is expected to add $20 million to the local economy in the “near-term.” With plans for further growth in the region, Boomi said it anticipates that number will eventually exceed $100 million, but did not share any further details or a time frame.

“Having worked closely with many technology leaders in the Vancouver area … we are eager to bring our expertise to Canada and contribute to the flourishing tech community in the region,” Boomi CEO Steve Lucas said.

Boomi claims over 20,000 customers across 70 countries, including global brands like AT&T and LinkedIn, as well as local Canadian partners and clients such as Deloitte Canada, Canadian Pacific Railway, and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Boomi’s plan to establish a physical presence in Canada is part of the company’s global expansion strategy. It previously announced that it will double its current engineering and technical workforce as it opens an office in Bengaluru, India. Boomi said it also increased its investments in Japan in 2022 to meet growing demand for its solutions.

Feature image courtesy Boomi.