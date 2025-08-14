US-based Landbase buys team and tech behind Canada’s Adauris to advance AI roadmap

Canadian-founded Landbase says Adauris alums will help it bring “vibe AI” to inbound marketing.

American agentic artificial intelligence (AI) startup Landbase has acquired its second Canadian AI company this year.

Canadian-founded, San Francisco-based Landbase sells AI go-to-market (GTM) software to help business-to-business companies find and contact prospective clients.

“The Adauris team brings the technical depth and GTM insight to supercharge our inbound roadmap.”

Landbase revealed that in June, it purchased Vancouver AI startup Adauris, which helps publications turn written content into audio for lead generation. Both companies declined to disclose the acquisition price. Landbase has acquired Adauris’ team and tech as part of the deal, which came around the same time that Landbase closed a $30-million USD Series A round.

The Adauris deal, which was financed using a combination of cash and Landbase equity, comes just months after Landbase bought bootstrapped Toronto AI research startup LavaReach, and marks Landbase’s third acquisition to date.

Landbase co-founder and CEO Daniel Saks claims Adauris will help it bring “vibe AI” to inbound marketing, or the concept of using agentic AI to handle natural language requests from users. “The Adauris team brings the technical depth and GTM insight to supercharge our inbound roadmap,” he said in a statement.

Saks told BetaKit that Adauris’ GTM expertise and intent signal network will accelerate its inbound product vision. He said the acquisition helps Landbase deliver inbound publishing and signal-driven engagement features “months ahead of schedule,” beginning with LinkedIn thought-leadership posting connected to buyer-intent signals.

All three current Adauris team members have joined Landbase, including co-founders, CEO Logan Underwood and COO Tina Haertel, and CTO Griffin Cook have joined Landbase and taken on the respective roles of head of partnerships, director of product, and engineering lead and are being integrated into Landbase’s existing hubs in Mountain View, California and Toronto. (Adauris’ third co-founder, ex-CTO Ve Sharma, moved to part-time technical advisor last September.)

Underwood told BetaKit that Adauris was attracted to the cultural fit between the two companies, their shared vision for “signal-driven GTM,” and the opportunity to scale its tech on a larger platform.

The two companies had previously partnered earlier this year on joint customer campaigns. Saks said publishers will still have access to the same experience through Adauris going forward.

Founded in 2021, Adauris had raised $1.5 million USD ($2 million CAD) to date from a group that includes Antler and Morgan Stanley. Saks said the startup had seen early success helping B2B brands turn distributed content into a measurable sales pipeline, generating more than 10 million monthly impressions and finding over 45,000 prospects per day for clients.

While Landbase is headquartered south of the border, the startup has Canadian roots and a presence in Toronto. Saks is a Canadian entrepreneur who previously launched and led San Francisco-based tech unicorn AppDirect alongside Nicolas Desmarais, who also hails from Canada. Today, Landbase counts not just Inovia but also Canada’s wealthy and influential Desmarais family as investors.

For its part, AppDirect has raised hundreds of millions in funding to date. The company, which has offices in Montréal and Calgary, offers a subscription commerce platform that helps businesses sell, distribute, and manage cloud-based software and services. AppDirect recently told BetaKit that it expects its gross revenues to cross $1 billion USD over the next two years.

Landbase has been busy since emerging from stealth last September with $12.5 million USD (then about $17 million CAD) in seed funding from A*, 8VC, Firstminute Capital, Canada’s Inovia Capital, Picus Capital, General Catalyst, and angels. The company secured a $4-million CAD credit facility from CIBC Innovation Banking in late 2024, and hit the ground running this year with the purchase of LavaReach in February.

Two months ago, Landbase purchased Adauris and closed a $30-million USD ($41 million CAD) equity, all-primary Series A round co-led by Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures and Picus, with support from 8VC, A*, Firstminute, and TheGP to invest in growth and AI.

Saks said Landbase plans to keep buying tech and teams that accelerate its proprietary GTM-1 Omni AI model’s capabilities in areas like targeted channels, data signals, and automation.

