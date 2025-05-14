Una Software secures new seed funding as startup adds AI into its financial planning platform

Staircase Ventures-led round brings Una’s total funding to $10 million USD.

Toronto-based Una Software has raised an additional $4.4 million USD ($6.1 million CAD) in seed funding as it incorporates new artificial intelligence (AI) features into its financial planning and analysis platform.

The all-equity round was led by Staircase Ventures with participation from New York City-based venture capital firm Emerald Development Managers. The new capital brings Una up to $10 million USD ($13.9 million CAD) in seed funding raised to date, following a $7.5 million CAD round last December.

A company spokesperson told BetaKit that Una’s past fundraise consists of participation from angels, friends and family, and founders through a simple agreement for future equity (SAFE). The new money will primarily operate as working capital for Una’s product development and go-to-market.

Una’s platform provides a financial planning and analysis platform meant to help enterprise teams collaborate across departments to track, forecast, and generate reports of their business financials.

“Una empowers CFOs to lead with greater impact—turning strategy into results in real time,” Staircase Ventures managing partner Janet Bannister said in a statement. “We’re proud to back a team with the vision, expertise, and execution strength to transform how finance leaders drive business performance.”

Alongside the new funding, Una announced a slew of new AI-powered features for its platform. These include a conversational co-pilot, predictive forecasting, and an “enhanced action tracker.” Una’s AI co-pilot allows finance teams to query forecasts, budgets, and other data using natural language. The enhanced action tracker is a communication interface that helps teams keep track of action items and monitor their progress towards completing goals.

Una was founded in 2024 by executive chairman Don Mal and CEO Clayton Ramnarine, both former leaders of financial planning software Vena Solutions.

Feature image courtesy Scott Graham via Unsplash.