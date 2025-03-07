Richard Sutton passes Turing test, Doug Ford is done with Starlink, and #CDNtech on the moon

​Premier Doug Ford criticized Elon Musk for “attacking” Canada and Ontario, highlighting the irony that Musk attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. Musk began his undergraduate studies at Queen’s University in 1990 before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania in 1992. ​

Musk has become an integral part of President Donald Trump’s White House, which has made his businesses a target in the trade war between Canada and the US.