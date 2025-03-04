The51 appoints Highline Beta founder Lauren Robinson as managing partner

Women-led investment firm prepares to raise its third fund later this year.

Women-led investment firm The51 has appointed Lauren Robinson as managing partner, joining general partners Shelley Kuipers and Judy Fairburn as the firm prepares to scale.

The appointment allows Kuipers and Fairburn to focus on their roles as general partners (GPs) on The51’s Fund I and Fund II, Kuipers told BetaKit in an interview. Robinson will help expand The51’s venture funds, manage their capital deployment, engage with limited partners (LPs), and drive their financial returns.

“We appreciate Lauren’s disciplined fund management approach that will propel our current funds and founders as well as position The51 very well in its next stage of growth.” Fairburn said in a statement.

“I’ve seen the additional value creation that comes with more women in decision-making roles as founders.”

Robinson is notably a co-founder and general partner of Toronto-based venture studio Highline Beta and its pre-seed fund, which has recently invested in startups such as Parachute, Moselle, and Flora Fertility. Robinson told BetaKit that she is still a GP at Highline Beta, but is not involved in the day-to-day operations.

Robinson has also previously chaired the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) committee at the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association (CVCA), and served on the National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) board of directors.

Robinson has been a venture partner with The51 since January 2024, and began transitioning into the new managing partner role this past January before her official appointment this week, Kuipers said.

“Over the last two decades, I’ve worked in both the private and public markets, always with the belief that capital is one of the most powerful levers for change,” Robinson said in a LinkedIn post. “I’ve seen the additional value creation that comes with more women in decision-making roles as founders, fund managers, and LPs.”

RELATED: The51 holds $51-million final close for Food and AgTech Fund amid challenging venture market

Robinson is based out of British Columbia, and Kuipers said that The51 is looking to bring on GPs from Ontario, Québec, and Atlantic Canada to scale its presence across the country. Kuipers also noted that The51 is looking to begin raising its third fund this year.

Earlier this year, The51 held the final close for its $51-million CAD Food and AgTech Fund after actively raising for nearly four years. The Food and AgTech Fund invests in diverse founders who are transforming food and agriculture with advanced technology between the pre-seed and Series A stages.

Feature image courtesy The51.