Toronto Tech Week returns in 2026

2026 edition will take place in May and feature the return of the flagship Homecoming event.

Mark your calendars, because Toronto Tech Week will return in 2026.

After a successful debut this year in June, Toronto Tech Week has shifted its schedule for 2026. Next year’s festivities will take place earlier, from May 25 to May 29, and will feature the return of Toronto Tech Week’s flagship Homecoming event.

The decentralized tech conference, backed by a volunteer-run, non-profit organization, launched this year to fill the gap left by Collision’s departure to Vancouver under a new name. The inaugural event welcomed more than 15,000 attendees to over 300 events across the city, organized by more than 400 partners, effectively matching the rebranded Web Summit Vancouver for attendance.

Toronto Tech Week

Next year’s event will be led by co-directors Mellonie Truong and Julia (Baird) Konefal, with the help of Toronto Tech Week’s board, advisors, and partners. That group includes the founding organizer team of Golden Ventures’ Ameet Shah, Daybreak Studio’s Taha Hossain, BetaKit board chair Satish Kanwar, and BetaKit CEO Siri Agrell.

Truong and Konefal told BetaKit in an interview that the goals for next year’s event are simple: more events to choose from, more people involved, and more value created for the tech ecosystem.

“We kind of exceeded all of the expectations we had for year one, and we’re excited to continue the momentum for year two,” Konefal said.

In its first year, Toronto Tech Week hosted the launch of BetaKit’s Most Ambitious, intimate conversations with Juno winners, artificial intelligence (AI) leaders, and Silicon Valley legends, in addition to pickleball, cold plunges, and roasts.

The Homecoming event featured Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke discussing his approach to AI, Waabi chief Raquel Urtasun’s wake-up call to regulators, and prominent Canadian tech leaders telling the next generation to say “no” to acquisition offers.

Disclosure: BetaKit majority owner Good Future is the family office of two former Shopify leaders, Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar.

Feature image courtesy Toronto Tech Week.

