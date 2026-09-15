Toronto Tech Week announces dates for 2027 edition 

Co-founder Mell Truong steps into executive director role of grassroots tech conference.

Mark your calendars, Canadian tech: Toronto Tech Week (TTW) is officially returning for its third edition in 2027.

Canada’s largest grassroots tech event announced on Tuesday that its third annual conference will run from May 31 to June 4, 2027, in Toronto.

“We want to … make sure we’re building for the whole ecosystem, not just the loudest parts of it.”

TTW co-director and co-founder Mellonie Truong is stepping into the role of executive director, while fellow co-director and co-founder Julia Konefal is moving to a strategic advisory role, the organizers said. Golden Ventures general partner Ameet Shah and (BetaKit majority owner) Good Future co-founder Satish Kanwar will remain on the board.

“We want to keep growing the week, while also raising the bar on the experience, creating more high-impact moments, and making sure we’re building for the whole ecosystem, not just the loudest parts of it,” Truong told BetaKit in an email.

As in past years, BetaKit will kick off the week with its marquee opening event, BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall, on May 31. This will coincide with the release of the 2027 BetaKit Most Ambitious issue—an annual publication highlighting Canadian innovators making bold bets.

The 2026 edition featured talks and panels from several notable Canadian tech leaders, including Waabi CEO Raquel Urtasun; former Research in Motion co-founder and chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators Jim Balsillie; Canada’s AI minister Evan Solomon; and honourees from the defence and dual-use section of BetaKit Most Ambitious.

Raquel Urtasun on stage at BetaKit’s Most Ambitious: Town Hall.

The conference, backed by a volunteer-run, non-profit organization, launched in 2025 to fill a gap left when tech conference Collision moved to Vancouver under a new name. In its inaugural year, TTW welcomed more than 15,000 attendees to over 300 events across Toronto. This year, the organizers said attendance doubled, with more than 32,400 attendees at over 600 events.

RELATED: How Toronto Tech Week became Canada’s largest grassroots tech event

The decentralized format of TTW allows attendees to create their own niche events—from hackathons and fireside chats to founder brunches and investor cocktails—for free, as opposed to a traditional conference format where programming happens in one location.

Co-organizers said that the goal for the 2027 edition will be to maximize value and impact for attendees, particularly as it looks to pull in a more international audience. This summer, attendees came from more than 87 countries and 517 cities globally.

“I hope we’ve been able to do this city justice, and I hope we can continue doing that by getting more people, in person, in Toronto in 2027,” Truong told BetaKit.

The organizers are expected to announce more programming, information on how to host events, and event partners in the coming months.

BetaKit is a Toronto Tech Week media partner. Feature image courtesy Toronto Tech Week.