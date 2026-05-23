How Toronto Tech Week became Canada’s largest grassroots tech event

Co-directors Julia Konefal and Mell Truong explain how TTW went from experiment to 600 events in just two years.

Last year, with Collision moving to Vancouver under a new name, a bunch of Toronto tech leaders got together and said, ‘Why not us?’



“You could start your day paddleboarding on Lake Ontario, then you could go to a workout class, then you could go to a session on what VCs want to hear.” Julia Konefal

Toronto Tech Week

And thus Toronto Tech Week was born, a city-wide get-together in the middle of June that somehow welcomed 15,000 attendees to over 300 events—making it Canada’s largest grassroots tech event.

Toronto Tech Week is back, and with nearly 600 events (150 more than when we recorded this episode!) welcoming people from around the world set to begin Monday, this year’s Toronto Tech Week promises to be much bigger and bolder.

But which Toronto Tech Week events should you attend? How do you find your tribe amongst the thronging masses? Most importantly, should you wear comfy shoes?

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To answer those questions, we have Toronto Tech Week 2026 co-directors Julia Konefal and Mell Truong, who also speak to the vision for the decentralized event platform and how it has grown and changed in its second year.

So, are you going to Toronto Tech Week?

PRESENTED BY

Clio is proud to present The BetaKit Guide to Toronto Tech Week.

This guide is your ultimate shortcut to navigating all 500 events, from panels, mixers, and competitions, taking place across the city from May 25th to 29th.

Don’t miss out, visit The BetaKit Guide: Toronto Tech Week now.

Recorded and edited by Toronto Podcasts. BetaKit is a Toronto Tech Week media partner. Feature image courtesy Toronto Tech Week.