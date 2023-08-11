Three tech companies hiring full-stack developers for remote work in Canada

Arcurve, Jane.app, and Ceridian are looking to hire full-stack software developers for remote work.

Last week, Zoom, the video-conferencing software that became synonymous with the rise of remote work during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, began asking its workers to return to the office. As more companies abandon teleworking as a standard option in favour of returning to physical office space, those on the job hunt may miss its flexibility and benefits.

For full-stack software developers who prefer to work from home, not all hope is lost. Below are three companies hiring for positions across North America that can be done remotely. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Arcurve is a North American full-service technology, advisory, and software development company. It helps companies in various industries strategize, design, and analyze their “digital journeys.” If a business needs to digitize, Arcurve has a library of solutions.

Based out of Calgary, Arcurve currently has four full-stack web developer job postings that can be done from anywhere in Canada. Arcurve also supports hybrid work for candidates who are interested in some time working at the office.

Arcurve is looking for candidates with previous full-stack experience to deliver “best in class” JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, and ASP.NET MVC code across a broad array of interactive web applications for its clients. The job will entail identifying improvement areas for clients and performing rapid mock ups that can be translated into front end code.

While Arcurve only has these full-stack web developer postings up at the moment, keep an eye on their jobs page for future additions here.

Ceridian is an all-in-one software platform for the human resources department in any company. From retail to health care, Ceridian’s platform helps many types of businesses manage their recruiting, onboarding, payroll processes, and more.

Full-stack developers that agree with Ceridian’s “work is what you do, not where you go” philosophy should apply for its senior software developer position. While the position does call for a full-stack developer, Ceridian notes it is front-end focused, with prioritization on UI security components. Selected candidates will have experience with one or more JavaScript frameworks, such as React, and have knowledge of web security and authentication.

Ceridian has many other software developer positions open, some even touting a salary of over $100,000 per year. Those interested can find all of Ceridian’s job postings here.

Jane.app is a platform that gives small medical practices a tool to help with all their administrative necessities. Its platform integrates booking, billing, video calls, and charting into one place while building out quality-of-life features geared toward medical practitioners.

Full-stack developers looking to work remotely and “help the helpers” can apply to be a senior developer focused on insurance integrations or clinical forms. Those applying to work on insurance integrations should have a proven track record in creating service layers in Java, C#, Python, or Ruby. The clinical forms position asks for experience in data modelling and developing web apps using Ruby, Rails, Typescript, and React.

Jane.app also offers employees stock options, health and wellness coverage, and a remote work stipend. There are many open positions at Jane.app, for developers and others, here.