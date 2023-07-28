Three companies hiring software engineers at $100K+ salaries in Canada

Ceridian, TribalScale, and Software International are enticing software engineers with 100K+ salaries.

Pay transparency is sought after, yet underrated in job postings. With inflation, layoffs, and general economic uncertainty, companies can get a leg up on the competition by letting prospective hires know their expected salary before they take the time to apply to jobs.

Software engineers looking for well-paid work in Canada will find multiple companies providing six-figure salaries in the list below. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Ceridian is a one-stop shop software provider for companies seeking efficiency in the human resources department. Ceridian’s platform helps companies manage multiple aspects of human resources including recruiting, onboarding, and payment.

Ceridian’s relevant software engineer roles are listed to make anywhere from $80,000 to $132,000 per year, with some positions even available to be worked remotely. One of these roles is a mobile DevOps engineer, in which hired candidates will develop and maintain custom tools for mobile applications on iOS and Android. Those applying to this position would stand out with experience in Swift or Java and Google or Apple app stores.

Another open role that includes the above salary and remote work option is the development manager for machine learning, in which those with more than five years of software development and machine learning experience will be responsible for integrating machine learning tools into its platform.

Ceridian has more open job postings that provide pay transparency here.

TribalScale calls itself a global innovation firm that helps startups adapt and thrive in the digital era. It builds and designs cloud-native software solutions for web, mobile, and emerging tech while empowering enterprise teams on product development.

TribalScale currently has one open position for a software engineer, with the expected pay between $60,000 and $100,000 per year. Hired candidates are expected to have three to five years of experience in their field and will be tasked with developing data, process, and network models to evaluate the performance and reliability of designs.

While TribalScale only has one open position at the moment, those interested in future positions should pay attention to its jobs page, here.

Software International is an intermediary recruiter for companies from the startup level all the way to Fortune 100 looking for tech talent.

While the software engineering positions do not specifically disclose pay, many of the engineering jobs Software International is recruiting for feature salaries north of $100,000. One of Software International’s open positions is a platform security engineer for a large, global brand building out its telecom platform in Canada and the US. Applicants should have a strong understanding of mobile networks technology and architecture with C++ programming ability.

Software International has more engineering roles to recruit with pay transparency here.

Genpact is looking for candidates who have a passion for cloud with knowledge of different cloud architecture environments, virtualization, and data-centre automation.

While not specifically a software engineering role, Genpact is hiring an Azure architect to work remotely with a base salary of $80,000 to $100,000 per year, but can go up to $150,000 per year depending on the experience of the candidate.

Genpact is hiring more software engineering roles with similarly lucrative salary structures here.