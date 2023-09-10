Three companies hiring front-end software developers across Canada

eClerx, Procom, and Accenture are looking to hire front-end developers across the country.

Canadian companies are looking for front-end software developers to build a positive user-facing experience out of their back-end frameworks. Some of the companies below are looking for traditional developers, specialists in mobile app development, and customer-facing roles. Check out all the organizations recruiting across the country at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to companies in financial services, communications, retail, and many more.

eClerx is hiring in its offices all over North America, with some open jobs based out of Toronto, including for a senior mobile software developer. Candidates are expected to have experience shipping successful iOS projects with a knowledge of APIs built with TypeScript, Redis, and more running in Amazon Web Services.

Hired candidates will team up with designers, testers, and product managers while building features for community engagement, scorekeeping, and team management.

Those interested in other opportunities at Eclerx, including submitting a general application, can do so here.

Procom is a talent acquisition and workforce optimization firm helping clients find suitable recruits for unfilled jobs.

Currently Procom is recruiting a front-end developer for a 10-month remote work opportunity based out of Burnaby, B.C. Applicants should be proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript with an understanding of SEO principles. The company says it would prefer applicants to have experience with graphic design applications and a familiarity with the Adobe Suite.

Additionally, Procom has a client looking for a senior front-end developer in the government services sector. Candidates for this position will be working under a hybrid-work model in Toronto and will need experience with programming internet-ready applications, rapid application development methodologies, and information management principles.

For future recruitment opportunities with Procom, pay attention to its jobs page here.

Accenture is a global professional services company with capabilities in digital, cloud and security spaces. With a global network of innovation hubs around the world, it applies industry expertise, diverse skill sets, and next-generation technology to business challenges.

Currently, Accenture is looking for an intermediate Salesforce developer to work in a client-facing role. Hired candidates will be designing and developing Salesforce solutions and programmatic tools. While acting as a mentor to colleagues, the selected developer would be expected to stay on top of the latest trends and progress in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Accenture is hiring over 100 positions worldwide. Those interested can see all their open positions here.