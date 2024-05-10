Three Canadian companies are hiring for hybrid tech roles

Flexible roles are now available at Trulioo, PwC Canada, and Scotiabank.

Even as trips to the office become more frequent than they were two years ago, hybrid work arrangements continue to win the hearts of tech professionals.

It’s not just employees who see the upside; business leaders are also acknowledging the benefits of flexible work arrangements. According to a November survey by the International Workplace Group, over 80 percent of HR leaders south of the border believe that hybrid work not only boosts productivity and employee wellness, but also fosters a more conducive environment for employee learning and development.

Here are three Canadian companies that are scouting for hybrid tech positions. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Trulioo is seeking a revenue operations pipeline specialist to join its Vancouver team on a hybrid basis. According to the company, staff typically work three days per week at one of its hub locations.

In addition to a hybrid arrangement, Trulioo’s offices provide weekly lunches, social events, dedicated parent rooms, gyms (in some locations), lounge spaces, and flexible workstations create an environment all aimed at supporting employee well-being.

The position is responsible for partnering with Trulioo’s sales and marketing teams and will focus on optimizing the lead-generation, qualification, and conversion processes to drive revenue growth and enhance sales efficiency. Those interested should have a bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing, or related field, and at least two years of experience in rev ops, sales, or a similar role.

Learn more about the role on Trulioo’s job board.

PwC Canada is seeking a generative AI data architect senior manager to join its team in Toronto. The company expects employees to be in-person, either with clients or in the office, for at least half of their time.

This role will focus on managing the design and implementation of technology infrastructure within PwC, developing and enhancing both client-facing and internal applications within PwC, and providing technology tools that drive strategic business growth.

The successful candidate should have experience as a data architect, data engineering manager or similar role, preferably in a large-scale enterprise environment, as well as strong expertise in data architecture and design, and knowledge of generative AI-related technologies.

Learn more about the position on PwC Canada’s job board.

Scotiabank is seeking a cloud engineer to join its Toronto office. The arrangement is hybrid, and the bank offers flexible vacation as well as personal and sick days from day one.

This position’s responsibilities include developing and maintaining the bank’s cloud platforms, services and components, and developing software for enabling and automating the provisioning and maintenance of cloud components.

Those interested should have a bachelor’s degree or higher in computer science, engineering, or mathematics, as well as strong development experience and a wide range of language and framework knowledge. Experience developing and deploying cloud infrastructure is a bonus.

You can read more about this position on Scotiabank’s job board.

Feature image courtesy of Unsplash. Photo by Brooke Cagle.