The Reporting Hub, Moovez, and ResVR stand out among Calgary’s startups at Launch Party 2024

Award recipients among top 10 Calgary companies recognized at province's premiere startup showcase.

It’s tech awards season in Alberta as Innovation Week YYC 2024 wrapped up on Thursday with the annual Launch Party, where three of Calgary’s top 10 startups are recognized by alumni, the audience, and Alberta’s innovation minister.

Coming on the heels of the 2024 Start Alberta Tech Awards earlier this week, Launch Party is meant to showcase the region’s best new tech companies for investors, entrepreneurs, government, and the technology sector. The event is produced by local incubator Platform Calgary.

The Reporting Hub, Moovez, and ResVR each took home $3,000 for the Alex Raczenko Pitch Award, the Alumni’s Choice Award, and the People’s Choice Award, respectively.

The Reporting Hub is a no-code white label business intelligence platform that claims to have over 50,000 daily active users. Its dashboard displays financial reporting, operations summaries, and key performance indicators. The Reporting Hub was selected for this award by a panel of judges that included Government of Alberta Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish, Alberta Innovates, Cumberland Wealth, and Launch Party Top 10 alumni. The award commemorates the memory of its namesake, Alex Raczenko, a beloved mentor and pitch coach in Calgary’s startup community who died in 2017.

Moovez (pronounced “Move-Easy”) is a gig-economy app similar to Uber, but for moving and delivery services. With the Moovez mobile app, users select how many movers they require for a job, the required type of vehicle, and the load size. Movers then show up at a scheduled time and users can track the delivery as it’s happening. As its name suggests, The Alumni Choice Award goes to “an innovative and quickly-growing Calgary startup” as selected by Launch Party alumni and an investor.

Finally, People’s Choice Award recipient ResVR offers software for homebuilders to showcase and personalize homes before they are constructed. ResVR allows homebuilders to depict and quickly modify a house rendering, changing the finish of flooring, countertops, and other variable elements within a home to a customer’s liking. ResVR was selected for this award by attendees voting at Launch Party.

The three award winners are part of the Launch Party Top 10 Startups list as chosen by Launch Party alumni. This year’s selection committee consisted of Calgary Innovation Coalition director Haley Jabusch, MedEssist co-founder and CEO Joella Almeida, and Communal co-founder Matt Elliott.

The remaining top 10 companies include: geospatial intelligence platform BigGeo; AI document reviewer Binoloop; AI job search and resume assistant Job Autopilot; scholarship matchmaker platform Scholarships Cafe; construction management tool SitePhotos; identity authentication solution TechJutsu; and landlord-focused revenue management platform TraceRent.

Feature image courtesy Launch Party. Photo by Rad Creative.