The price of admission for Canadian entrepreneurs

Plus: Coinbase Canada's CEO says country's digital sovereignty requires a stablecoin strategy.

In entrepreneurship, ambition is the price of admission.

My favourite definition of an entrepreneur comes via LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman: someone willing to jump off a cliff and build an airplane on the way down. You can’t do that without ambition.

But ambition is often an uncomfortable topic for Canadians. We spend a lot of time discussing our collective willingness to “go for gold.” The president of Canada’s largest tech company once called ambition the 600-pound beaver in the room and it caused a stir.

I’m here to tell you the beaver isn’t real. And I can prove it.

Today, we release the inaugural issue of BetaKit Most Ambitious, an annual edition telling stories of bold ambition in Canadian tech. It’s chock-full of Canadian ambition big and small, at home and abroad.

Most Ambitious is the product of BetaKit’s ambition: telling stories of Canadian entrepreneurs and innovators is what we do.

In February, I deputized you to help identify Canadian tech’s most ambitious, and boy howdy did you deliver. BetaKit received more than 500 recommendations pointing us to ambitious Canadian organizations and individuals. For every selection included in the issue, we worked hard to explain their ambition and why it matters.

Inevitably, there are many worthy Canadians not found in this year’s Most Ambitious. It’s encouraging to think that the ambitions of Canadian tech cannot be captured or contained in any single issue. It makes me excited to work on next year’s issue—there are so many more stories to be told.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Those attending Toronto Tech Week can exclusively nab a Most Ambitious print edition (check out our guide below for more details). Everyone else can read the digital version by heading to BetaKit.com.

If you score a print edition, send us a photo of you holding it. If you see a BetaKitten at Toronto Tech Week, come say hi. We can’t wait to hear what you think.

Douglas Soltys

Editor-in-chief

Unlike other tech happenings, this five-day unconference is community-designed, with over 300 events organized directly by builders, investors, boosters, and ecosystem heavyweights to meet the needs and priorities of the sector. That’s a lot, so we made The BetaKit Guide: Toronto Tech Week 2025 to help you navigate it all.

As the official media partner of Toronto Tech Week, BetaKit will also deliver the coverage you need to see.

Like this exclusive interview with Toronto Tempo president Teresa Resch ahead of her talk at Homecoming, Toronto Tech Week’s sold-out mainstage event. Read on to understand why the Tempo “is a startup in every way,” and learn how Resch intends to use tech to give Canada’s first WNBA team a competitive advantage.

The leaders of Group of Seven (G7) nations reached consensus on a “common vision” for the future of quantum technologies and recognized the “potential” for AI to grow prosperity at the annual summit, held this year in Kananaskis, Alta.

The G7 leaders outlined their shared priorities and commitments in joint statements, as the Prime Minister’s Office highlighted Canada’s financial backing for each of the areas.

AI startup Cohere and quantum startup Photonic took advantage of the festivities and got some facetime with G7 leaders this week. Cohere now has partnerships with the Canadian and United Kingdom (UK) governments as it expands its offerings beyond enterprise AI into the public sector, while Photonic announced it will establish a research and development facility in the UK.

Startup Genome’s latest global startup ecosystem rankings have found that some of Canada’s largest technology hubs have lost ground since last year, while others have remained strong amid a tough fundraising environment.

The results indicated that Vancouver, Toronto-Waterloo, and Ottawa have some room for improvement. According to the report, one of the common denominators was weak startup funding, as all three plus Montréal scored relatively poorly by this metric. Calgary was the only exception.

Toronto-based early-stage VC firm Storytime Capital held the first close of its second fund this week, securing more than $14 million CAD in commitments amid what remains a particularly challenging VC fundraising environment, especially for emerging managers.

Storytime ultimately aims to close $25 million to $30 million for Fund II over the next year to back 20 pre-seed and seed-stage tech companies building what co-founder and managing partner Neil Grunberg described as “the future of work.”

“Our children won’t work the same way, with the same tools that we worked with, and we’re leaning into that opportunity,” Grunberg told BetaKit in an exclusive interview.

LawZero has appointed Sam Ramadori as co-president and executive director as the non-profit gears up to develop safe-by-design AI systems. Consequently, Ramadori is departing as CEO of recently acquired Montréal cleantech startup BrainBox AI.

Ramadori joins co-president, scientific director, and LawZero founder Yoshua Bengio. The organization said its co-presidency structure combines Bengio’s scientific leadership with Ramadori’s strategic and operational expertise.

In Ramadori’s absence, co-founder and CTO Jean-Simon Venne has been appointed as the head of BrainBox AI under its new parent company Trane Technologies.

Chris Greenfield is no longer the managing director of Toronto-based innovation hub OneEleven, BetaKit has learned. After a 10-month search to fill his position, Greenfield lasted just over a year at tech hub’s helm.

“Sometimes things just don’t fit the way you hoped they would,” Greenfield told BetaKit. “OCI does important work funding innovation across Ontario, but in the end, our visions just weren’t aligned.”

The commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), Shereen Benzvy Miller, provided FinTech leaders with a progress update on the country’s open banking plan this week, indicating the federal government is moving ahead with the much-delayed policy.

In an address at the Open Banking Expo on Tuesday, Benzvy Miller revealed that FCAC is working on a consumer awareness strategy, an accreditation process, and common rules for open banking’s implementation.

“We envision a future—not too far off—where consumers can securely share their financial data with trusted providers at the tap of a button,” she said.

The amount of Canadian businesses using AI to produce goods or deliver services doubled between May 2024 and May 2025, according to a new survey from Statistics Canada, but the technology’s effect on company headcount has yet to materialize.

The survey found that many businesses do not consider AI investment to be required for their operation, with 41.2 percent reporting it to be “not relevant.”

Given the survey’s sample time period, the ever-increasing presence of AI-first policies adopted by companies like Shopify and OpenText, this year has yet to be captured.

In an op-ed for BetaKit, Coinbase Canada CEO Lucas Matheson argues that, without real action, Canada will depend on foreign stablecoin infrastructure rather than building a strong domestic ecosystem.

“Canadians will increasingly turn to US-denominated stablecoins, eroding the Canadian dollar’s relevance in everyday transactions,” Matheson writes.

