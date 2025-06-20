Cohere’s new MOU, New School Foods’ new food, and BetaKit’s Most Ambitious

#1. This week, Cohere inked a memorandum of understanding with Canada and which other government?
Cohere has inked new partnerships with the governments of Canada and the United Kingdom as it expands its offerings beyond enterprise AI into the public sector. The partnerships aim to leverage Cohere’s AI tools and expertise “to enhance government services and national sovereignty,” the company said.
#2. Which imitation meat most impressed BetaKit reporter Josh Scott at New School Foods’ food tech facility?
While Scott is “admittedly not a big salmon guy,” he was “particularly impressed” by the simulated salmon burger, which is now on the menu of Toronto diner Stefano’s. Scott also enjoyed the ribs.
New School Foods recently opened the doors to its Dufferin Street Facility in Toronto’s west end as the startup looks to expand beyond plant-based seafood and into other types of simulated meat.
#3. Why is the CVCA calling for a pause to the Digital Services Tax?
Canada’s venture capital industry group is pushing the federal government to pause the collection of the Digital Services Tax as it anticipates a costly US policy retaliation.
A recently penned letter urges Canada’s prime minister to rethink the tax due to the “unintended consequence” of the US proposing a tax hike for Canadian investors in retaliation for what it calls “unfair foreign taxes.”
#4. Aaron Rodericks will be speaking at BetaKit Town Hall: Most Ambitious at Toronto Tech Week. What department does he lead at Bluesky?
Aaron Rodericks is Bluesky’s Head of Trust and Safety. Rodericks will join Oomira’s Katherine Homuth, Deep Sky’s Phil De Luna, and leaders from Nordspace, Socratica, and more for this year’s BetaKit Town Hall event, which will mark the release of our inaugural Most Ambitious issue.
#5. What issue led to a decline in rankings for Canada’s biggest tech hubs, according to Startup Genome?
According to Startup Genome’s report, one of the common denominators was weak startup funding, as Vancouver, Toronto-Waterloo, Ottawa, and Montréal scored relatively poorly by this metric.
Toronto-Waterloo scored below many of its peers on performance, talent and experience, and market reach, but its lowest ranking was for funding. Vancouver posted the lowest possible scores in funding, and for Ottawa, the lowest scores were in funding and market reach.
#6. The US Senate passed a bill this week that establishes a regulatory framework for stablecoins. What is it called?
The GENIUS Act, which passed in the US Senate this week, establishes the first federal framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins, granting sweeping authority to the Department of Treasury and opening the door to banks, fintechs, and retailers.
#7. Sam Altman said Meta was offering what to OpenAI employees to leave the company?
Sam Altman claimed Meta offered OpenAI staff $100-million bonuses to jump ship. After failing to acquire Ilya Sutskever’s new AI startup Safe Superintelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly tried to poach its co-founder, Daniel Gross.
#8. Elevate Talks at Toronto Tech Week will feature the CTO of which streaming giant?
Elizabeth Stone, CTO of Netflix, will speak about the company’s evolution from a streaming service into a global entertainment powerhouse. Elevate Talks will also feature Marjan Anwar Khan, CTO of Canada Goose, and Andrea Stapley, Head of Technology at Air Canada.
For more can’t miss events taking place next week, check out The BetaKit Guide: Toronto Tech Week 2025.
#9. Emoji mode: activated.🍎 👁️ 😒 = which Canadian tech company? Write your answer.
ApplyBoard!
