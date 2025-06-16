Your map to navigate a jam-packed week in Toronto tech.

Next week, Toronto is putting its tech sector front and centre.

From June 23 to 27, Toronto Tech Week will bring hundreds of events, parties, talks, and hangouts to rooftops, warehouses, galleries, offices, and alleyways across the city for the very first time.

Toronto Tech Week’s schedule includes nearly 300 events. This is your map.

The BetaKit Guide: Toronto Tech Week 2025 is a way to navigate it all.

We’ve combed through the calendar to map out what’s happening each day and spotlight the people, places, and events you’ll want to keep on your radar.

Organized by a volunteer-led nonprofit and supported by partners including BetaKit, Shopify, Google Cloud, and the City of Toronto, Toronto Tech Week is an event led by builders, for builders.

The schedule includes nearly 300 events covering everything from AI and climate to defence, health, capital, and creativity. You’ll find product demos, pitch nights, mixers, working sessions, roundtables, team lunches, and late-night meetups. With so much happening in one week, there is sure to be something for everyone.

But where to begin? If you’re looking for a clear entry point into Toronto Tech Week, this guide will help you find it.

The BetaKit Guide: Toronto Tech Week 2025 is presented by Interac.