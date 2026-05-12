Your cheat sheet to one of the busiest weeks in Toronto tech.

Toronto Tech Week is back for its sophomore year, and it’s scaling up.

Launched in the wake of Collision Conference’s departure, last year’s debut drew more than 15,000 attendees and 500 speakers across 315 events. It was an experiment, but one that proved the city’s tech sector wanted its own thing. In only a year, Toronto Tech Week became Canada’s largest grassroots community gathering.

Over 500 events will take place throughout the week. Feeling overwhelmed?

Start here.





That momentum has carried into 2026 with more staying power. In January, the City of Toronto renewed its support for the non-profit community initiative for another two years, giving Toronto Tech Week more room to grow.

And it has. The schedule now spans over 500 panels, mixers, competitions, and hangouts across more than 30 city neighbourhoods. Enough to fill every hour of your week with more left over.

Enough to feel a little overwhelming. But don’t worry, The BetaKit Guide: Toronto Tech Week 2026, presented by Clio, is your North Star.

As both a media partner and host, BetaKit has combed over the schedule to highlight the events that must be on your radar. We’ve also mapped all the Toronto Tech Week events and talked to key insiders about what makes the event so special.

Whether you plan to dip your toes or fully dive into Toronto Tech Week, BetaKit has you covered.

Read The BetaKit Guide: Toronto Tech Week 2026

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Clio is proud to participate in Toronto Tech Week. Toronto is home to our largest office and has been central to our growth as a company. Founded in Burnaby and now operating globally, we’ve grown to 2,000 employees on a mission to transform the legal experience for all. As the global leader in legal AI, we build technology trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals across 130+ countries and approved by 100+ bar associations worldwide. Grow with us.