Shopify buys shop.com domain

With potentially lucrative purchase, e-commerce giant appears to be shoring up its branding.

Shopify has purchased the shop.com domain name in a potentially lucrative deal for US firm Market America.

The news: Market America, an e-commerce brokerage company, announced on Tuesday that it had sold the web address to Shopify. The company intends to rebrand its online presence away from shop.com and toward MarketAmerica.com, which is being built on Shopify’s platform.

From the source: Shopify did not respond to a question about what it paid for the domain but said in an emailed statement that “acquiring the Shop.com domain gives shoppers an easier way to use Shop on the web to discover and buy from the brands they love.”

Popular domain names often carry million-dollar price tags, with previous highly sought-after names such as cars.com ($872 million USD) and business.com ($345 million USD) going for even more.

The context: This is not the first time shop.com has exchanged hands. In 2003, the domain name was sold for $3.5 million USD ($4.9 million CAD) to Altura International by the Internet Real Estate group. It was again sold in 2011, this time to Market America, for an undisclosed amount.

Final thought: Domain names are big business; the market has become so hot that it has spawned its own ecosystem of brokerages and domain flippers. Shopify’s acquisition of shop.com comes not long after it purchased the web address’ Canadian counterpart, shop.ca, in 2025 for $536,000 CAD. With this purchase, it appears Shopify is using its capital position—the company boasts more than $3 billion USD in quarterly revenue—to shore up its branding and customer pipeline.

The news came just ahead of Shopify’s announcement that it has added a new tool to its repertoire called Canvas. Powered by Shopify’s agentic AI Sidekick, Canvas gives merchants more control over the design of their online store.

Disclosure: BetaKit majority owner Good Future is the family office of two former Shopify leaders, Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar.

Feature image courtesy Burst.