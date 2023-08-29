S|W: The SaaS Weekly – BlackBerry has an interested buyer

Plus: Google faces executive turnover as the company searches for a new identity.

Magnet Forensics announced that it has acquired Griffeye, a startup that it claims is a world leader in digital-media forensics for child sexual abuse investigations.

This is Magnet Forensics’ first acquisition since it was acquired itself and delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange in April.

Marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo Inc. filed for an initial public offering, another sign that US equity markets are rebounding after an 18-month slump.

Klaviyo has raised almost $779 million and was valued at $9.5 billion after a $100 million funding round in July 2022, according to data provider PitchBook.

Kitchener-Waterloo-based OpenText, which offers information-management solutions for businesses, is expanding its portfolio of cloud-native tools for digitizing operations with its acquisition of Irish company KineMatik.

Founded in 1999 in Ireland, KineMatik offers automation tools for business processes including audits, complaints, compliance questionnaires, and incident management, among others.

The parent of BroadbandTV, which conducted one of 2020′s splashier initial public offerings on the TSX, is running out of money.

Its cash balances are dropping, an unnamed stockholder had to give it a $4-million loan earlier this month, and the company warns in its latest financial report that if it doesn’t secure new financing, it’s reasonable to doubt its ability to continue.

Victoria, BC-based Redbrick, which acquires and builds digital companies, is expanding its portfolio with its latest acquisition of American video-creation platform Animoto.

According to Redbrick, Animoto represents its third major acquisition in the past four years and its latest move to expand its portfolio with software that enables digital entrepreneurship.

Private equity firm Veritas Capital has made an offer to buy BlackBerry, according to a person familiar with the matter, months after the Canadian technology company began a strategic review.

Aptum has announced several major changes to its executive suite, including appointing a new CEO and president, chair of the board, and chief revenue officer.

The startup said this change is integral to Aptum’s vision of capitalizing on the growing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand for multi-cloud solutions in the market.

John Warnock, a co-founder of Adobe who invented the PDF, has died. He was 82.

“John’s brilliance and technology innovations changed the world,” Adobe said. “It is a sad day for the Adobe community and the industry for which he has been an inspiration for decades.”

As Canadian tech companies and investors continue to contend with tough economic conditions, the sector just posted its second-largest second quarter on record for venture capital funding, according to the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA).

Per CVCA’s latest VC market report, in the second quarter, $2.8 billion CAD was put into Canadian tech startups across 170 deals. By dollars invested, this total represents a 140 percent jump quarter-over-quarter.

Key members of Google’s old guard have been shifting roles or leaving the company as it searches for its new identity.

The changes encompass high-profile executives such as finance chief Ruth Porat, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and employee No. 8, Urs Hölzle, among others.

No two startup journeys are identical. However, trends can emerge across businesses and, as the saying goes, success leaves clues.

As part of a CIBC Innovation Banking video series, leaders from four different companies–Bridgit, 7Shifts, Jane App, and Bloomerang–shared the key lesson that helped them scale.

Microsoft is transferring its cloud gaming rights for Activision Blizzard titles to Ubisoft in a restructuring of its proposed $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard.

The move is designed to appease regulators in the UK that are concerned about the impact Microsoft’s proposed deal will have on cloud gaming competition.

Trulioo has revealed new capabilities for its Workflow Studio, a platform designed to help businesses optimize and automate customer verification and compliance processes, to accelerate person matching.

In addition, Trulioo claims it uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to identify optimal combinations of personally identifiable information that matches ID documents and watchlists.

America’s Farmers Are Bogged Down by Data

(THE WALL STREET JOURNAL)

A decade after data analytics promised to revolutionize agriculture, most farmers still aren’t using data tools or specialized software, and of those who do, many are swamped in a deluge of data.

Uptake of agtech tools has been tepid, and even many farmers who do use them struggle with the software and a flood of data from their farms.