Ecosystem fears SDTC funding gap, FinTechs rally against open banking delays

Plus: Hugging Face’s Sasha Luccioni on tracking the ethical and environmental impacts of AI.

Welcome to BetaKit’s startup stories of the week! Here, you will find the week’s most important news, features, and editorials published on BetaKit.

If you prefer this update hit your inbox every week, make sure to subscribe to the BetaKit Newsletter.





Top Stories of the Week

The Government of Canada has suspended Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) from funding new projects following the conclusion of a third-party investigation into allegations of mismanagement at the federal cleantech investment agency.

Canadian investors BetaKit spoke to said even a temporary pause on new SDTC funding could have a significant impact on Canada’s early-stage cleantech startups, at a time when venture and debt financing have become even harder to secure, and cleantech capital and companies are already fleeing south.

The Choose More campaign — co-ordinated by Wealthsimple, EQ Bank, Wise, Flinks, Xero Canada, Borrowell, industry group Fintechs Canada and more—calls on Canadians to “demand more from your [Member of Parliament] and government” by telling their MPs they want a digital banking system and data portability rights.

The campaign launch comes days after the federally appointed leader of Canada’s open initiative, Abraham Tachjian, was intended to conclude his 18-month term. On Oct. 3, Tachjian announced on LinkedIn that his term had been extended to the end of the year, hours after BetaKit contacted the Department of Finance seeking to confirm whether his term had ended.

Pine has acquired fellow Toronto-based tech startup Properly, including its brokerages and home search and discovery platform, as it looks to expand beyond just mortgages.

The all-cash deal closed in September and followed a separate transaction between Properly and United States (US)-based Compass.

Toronto-based FinTech startup Clearco has completed a series of significant financial transactions designed to strengthen the company’s balance sheet, enabling it to continue providing revenue-based financing to e-commerce businesses.

Toronto-based software startup Cardata has raised $100 million to accelerate its new product innovation to support what it called its rapidly growing customer base.

In a recent conversation with Zoho, a cloud software provider for businesses, Julian Weber, CEO of SELISE Digital Platforms, shared his journey and how he digitized his finance function in a way that helped grow the business.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs