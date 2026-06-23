Six-month-old Anchorbase closes $2 million USD pre-seed round

Payment automation platform plans to scale its engineering and product teams.

Early-stage FinTech startup Anchorbase has closed a $2 million USD ($2.8 million CAD) pre-seed round as it plans to scale the company’s footprint.

The news: Anchorbase announced the raise in an exclusive with BetaKit, outlining that US venture capital firms TTV Capital and Cambrian VC have invested a combined $2 million USD in the company’s pre-seed round. Anchorbase intends to use the capital to grow its engineering and product teams, with active recruiting underway.

From the source: “The Anchorbase team is comprised of proven operators with decades of payments experience who know how to scale and exit a business,” said Neil Kapur, a partner with TTV Capital. “The company’s initial traction and market adoption gave us the conviction to invest at this stage.”

Following the thread: Co-founded in January of 2026 by former Versett co-founder Doug van Spronsen, alongside Oren Wigoda, Michael Men, Craig Speers, and Alex Baretta, Anchorbase is both a payments platform and an automation tool for mid-market businesses like car dealerships and medical and home services. Using AI that integrates with whatever legacy software a company is using, Anchorbase’s platform automates payment collection, business reporting, and back-office workflows.

Final thought: A six-month-old startup does not often attract millions of dollars from institutional VCs, especially in a space as saturated as payments processing and AI automation. But van Spronsen believes Anchorbase is unique in its narrow focus on mid-sized markets. van Spronsen claims Canada’s mid-sized businesses have historically lacked the capital to access enterprise-level automation tools, and have been too large to meaningfully use platforms aimed at small businesses. Anchorbase, he said, is tailor-fitted to their needs.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.