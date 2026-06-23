Signal 1’s AI platform adopted by New York’s Mount Sinai Health System

Toronto startup will help the medical network monitor its AI use.

Toronto’s Signal 1 has teamed up with New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System to help it get a handle on its AI use.

The news: Mount Sinai announced Monday it will adopt Signal 1’s AI management platform to help monitor its AI tools. Signal 1’s software helps healthcare clients track, evaluate, and optimize their AI deployment. Mount Sinai is the leading US academic medical system that encompasses seven hospitals and three schools. Its choice of Signal 1 as an AI governance partner comes six months after a similar announcement from US-based Inova Health.

From the source: “The question is no longer whether to adopt novel AI technologies and use cases—it’s how to efficiently and safely manage them at scale,” Signal 1 co-founder and CEO Tomi Poutanen said in a news release.

RELATED: With Signal 1, Tomi Poutanen is using AI to tackle Canadian healthcare

Following the thread: Poutanen, and Signal 1 co-founder and COO Mara Lederman, left high-profile jobs at TD Bank and the University of Toronto in 2022 to build AI applications for healthcare. According to The Globe and Mail, Signal 1 developed four applications before realizing that what hospitals really needed was something to help oversee their AI programs. Last year, Signal 1 shifted its focus to commercializing that infrastructure, which it had developed in 2025 to support its initial business, following in the footsteps of Shopify and Slack.

Final thought: Mount Sinai has become a leader in AI adoption in health. While proponents say the technology has the potential to revolutionize medical care, critics fear that if left unchecked, it could put patient lives and privacy at risk. Mount Sinai chief digital transformation officer Robbie Freeman said the medical system has turned to Signal 1 to help it monitor performance, safety, and impact at scale without slowing innovation.

Feature image courtesy Signal 1.