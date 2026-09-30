Setting the pace in data sovereignty and AI adoption

Plus: Canada’s fastest-growing tech companies.

In the last few years, data sovereignty has become a buzzword. But Indigenous nations have been at the forefront of the fight for sovereignty over stories, culture, traditions, and language, for far longer. That deep-rooted familiarity has helped put them at the forefront of adapting and adopting new tech in Canada.

The news: BC-based Animikii recently inked a pilot partnership with Manitoba’s Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation to secure stewardship of data about the community’s history. The tech company has been a leader in the #DataBack movement, which brings Indigenous data under Indigenous ownership; Animikii’s platform Niiwin provides Indigenous orgs with secure systems to care for their data, including local hosting, flexible governance, and no-code solutions for mapping knowledge.

From the source: “Sovereignty supports nationhood: the community gets to author its own story, to manage its own data, and it gets to bring control over things that were extracted from communities in the past. It’s a sense of pride and ownership, control, access, possession, all of that continuity and stewardship over these stories, memories,” Jeff Ward, founder and CEO of Animikii, told BetaKit.

The context: Data sovereignty isn’t the only area Indigenous tech is setting the pace. A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University shows that Indigenous workers are adopting AI faster than their counterparts; research from Be Giant shows that Indigenous founders are growing their businesses faster than their peers; and the First Nations Technology Council is offering free intro-to-AI courses for Indigenous people and organizations to ensure they stay at the forefront of digital literacy.

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Latest news across tech

Anthropic files for IPO

Anthropic’s prospectus to become a publicly traded company comes with lofty goals and caveats. According to Reuters, the US AI giant’s IPO could value the company at more than $2 trillion, even though Anthropic lost $42 billion in 2025.

The company also plans to caution potential investors in its filing that advanced AI could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity,” continuing a torrent of warnings emerging from AI labs and leaders about the technology’s unfettered development.

OpenAI also scrapped the release of its new model GPT-6.1 Astra this week over safety concerns raised in internal testing, while chip giant Nvidia unveiled a security platform meant to stop AI agents from going rogue. Not to be outdone, Avery Pennarun, CEO of Canadian startup Tailscale, quipped that his company will also “find a convoluted way to claim that we risk destroying civilization” when it eventually files for IPO.

AMD acquired World Labs

Nvidia’s chief competitor AMD bolstered its AI war chest on Tuesday, striking a deal to acquire leading deep learning model developer World Labs for $8.2 billion. World Labs was backed by Canadian VC firm Radical Ventures in 2024 and is led by AI pioneer Fei-Fei Li, who earned the nickname “Godmother of AI”.

AI MP?

A recent report from The Economist found that up to 20 percent of what’s said on the floor of Canada’s House of Commons is AI-generated, according to the AI detector tool Pangram. A follow-up report from The Canadian Press found MPs are split on the issue, with some preferring to speak in their own voice while others arguing AI is a great research tool.

Canada’s top growing companies

The Globe and Mail’s annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies dropped this week, measuring businesses on their three-year revenue growth. Tech companies at the top included legaltech Spellbook, which took third place with a 5,826-percent growth rate, as well as legaltech BorderPass at seventh, adtech Taiv in ninth, and business banking firm Venn at 10th place.

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On the move

This week’s hires, fires, and exec shakeups:

Elizabeth Iwasawa joined RBC as its first director of quantum strategy.

as its first director of quantum strategy. Dakota Smith, co-founder of Montréal travel tech Hopper, stepped down from the company after 13 years.

stepped down from the company after 13 years. Calgary-based industrial safety technology firm Blackline Safety appointed Jon Baldwin as CEO, moving Cody Slater to board chair, following a go-private deal earlier this year.

appointed Jon Baldwin as CEO, moving Cody Slater to board chair, following a go-private deal earlier this year. Moov AI co-founder Guillaume Petitclerc left the company after eight years to go back to his “startup roots.”

co-founder Guillaume Petitclerc left the company after eight years to go back to his “startup roots.” Laval, Que.-based life sciences company Biodextris appointed Clement Fourny as CEO.

appointed Clement Fourny as CEO. Laura Lenz was appointed the new head of OMERS Ventures , replacing Saar Pikar after the third executive departure in three years.

, replacing Saar Pikar after the third executive departure in three years. Vancouver-based edtech firm Thinkific laid off 30 percent of its staff, about 96 employees, in a pivot away from supporting SMB customers.

laid off 30 percent of its staff, about 96 employees, in a pivot away from supporting SMB customers. Australian AI healthcare platform Heidi designated Toronto as its home base for a North American expansion, with plans to hire 30 more staff in Canada.

designated Toronto as its home base for a North American expansion, with plans to hire 30 more staff in Canada. Computer science grads are focused on AI skills in a now-choppy job market, according to The Associated Press.

Want to feature a hiring announcement in our list? Email partnerships@betakit.com with the subject line JOBS.

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Contributors: Alex Riehl (Ottawa staff writer), Douglas Soltys (editor in chief), Sarah Rieger (managing editor), Trevor Nichols (web editor).

Feature image courtesy ALL IN.