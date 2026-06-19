SFU VentureLabs and Manterra partner to help BC startups manufacture locally

VentureLabs says working with local partner offers founders an alternative to offshore production.

Vancouver-based accelerator SFU VentureLabs has partnered with manufacturer Manterra Technologies to give VentureLabs’ BC-based startups a way to make their products locally, rather than producing overseas..

The news: VentureLabs and Manterra announced the partnership on Wednesday. The collaboration combines VentureLabs’ commercialization and go-to-market programming with Manterra’s manufacturing expertise and production capabilities, and is meant to help companies move from prototype to scaled production.

From the source: “By bridging the gap between VentureLabs companies and local manufacturers like Manterra, we are keeping BC’s leading deeptech and science startups local, so they can move faster, scale smarter, and keep production closer to home,” VentureLabs executive director Lesley Esford said in a statement.

Following the thread: Supported by government funding and delivered by Simon Fraser University, VentureLabs has two core programs: Perago, its deeptech accelerator, and its ScaleUp Accelerator for science and tech startups. VentureLabs isn’t restricted to startups coming out of Simon Fraser University and accepts startups from across British Columbia. Some notable companies that have gone through the accelerator include Moment Energy, Aspect Biosystems, and Spexi.

Final thought: Manterra’s 52,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility will provide VentureLabs startups access to precision plastic molding and advanced 3D-printing. It’s certified to produce to medical, automotive, and general industrial quality standards.

Moving from a working prototype to a manufacturable product is one of the most difficult stages of growth. Working with a local manufacturing partner like Manterra offers founders an alternative to offshore production, speeding up production timelines and builds their foundation within the province.

Feature image courtesy Manterra.