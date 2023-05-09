R|T: The Retail Times – Shopify sheds staff, offloads logistics business to focus on “main quest”

Plus: RenoRun halts operations as it pursues asset sale.

The Retail Times is a weekly newsletter covering retail tech news from Canada and around the globe.

Subscribe to R|T using the form at the bottom of this page to ensure you don’t miss out on the most important retail tech news every week!

In the face of beating Q1 revenue estimates, Shopify announced the layoffs of 20 percent of its workforce and the sale of its logistics division in a company letter that CEO Tobi Lütke sent out on May 4.

In response, the company's stock price soared by 30 percent heading into the weekend. Lütke said the dramatic changes are needed as "we are heading into a decade of high velocity and massive change."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s international online shopping unit is exploring a US initial public offering as it weighs options to spur growth for the business that includes major e-commerce brands Lazada and AliExpress.

Montréal-based construction tech startup RenoRun has shut down operations, according to multiple employees terminated by the company.

While RenoRun shuttered its business after failing to secure financing or hail mary acquisitions, the sale of its assets continues to roll through Québec courts as part of an insolvency process.

Apple reported second-fiscal quarter earnings on Thursday that beat Wall Street’s soft expectations, driven by stronger-than-anticipated iPhones sales. Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the quarter was “better than we expected.”

Shopify has made an investment into Nomba, a Nigeria-based FinTech firm that raised $30 million in what it classifies as a “pre-Series B” funding.

Nomba is one of the latest additions to Shopify’s investment portfolio, which largely focuses on funding companies that support the Shopify merchant ecosystem as well as online retailers more generally.

For years, Klaviyo’s best partner was e-commerce giant Shopify. Now, as the marketing software firm once valued at $9.5 billion gears up for an initial public offering, it’s looking to make new friends.

In the first quarter of 2023, deals in Canada’s tech ecosystem plummeted. The latest data from Briefed.in shows Canada experienced a 82 percent decline in amount invested compared to the same time last year, and a 67 percent drop in number of deals.

DoorDash said Thursday that its revenue increased 40% year-over-year in the first quarter of this year, showing there’s continued consumer appetite for its core food-and-goods delivery model beyond COVID-19 highs.

Brightspark Ventures thinks now is the right time to be investing in early-stage Canadian tech companies as it holds the first close for its latest fund, which has a target size of $120 million CAD.

Grocery delivery app Getir is in talks to take over Flink, one of Europe’s last remaining independent grocery delivery groups following a wave of consolidation over the past year.

The talks come almost five months after Instanbul-based Getir closed its acquisition of rival Gorillas in a $1.2bn deal that valued the combined group at $10bn.

Canadian tech conference Elevate is returning for its second year in-person since the COVID 19 pandemic, and will be running from September 26 to 28 in downtown Toronto.

Elevate’s presenters for this year will include Canadian celebrity figures such as Lisa LaFlamme as well as two “dragons” from CBC’s Dragons’ Den: Arlene Dickinson and Wes Hall.

To engage with Temu is to be cornered in conversation with an AI-powered salesperson who is ushering you past endless tables of assorted goods to sell, right now, with escalating special offers, chained promotions, exclusive limited-time discounts, and lots and lots of free stuff. In the space of a minute, an initial buy-seven-get-three-free promo morphs into a buy-four-get-two deal.

Does Temu's chaotic storefront inspire the next great American shopping era?

Named the Canadian Centre for the Innovation Economy (CCIE), the group will gather Canadian innovation hubs, institutions, entrepreneurs, governments, corporate partners, and investors to research critical issues facing the innovation community.

When it comes to innovation, Canada has lagged behind, the CBoC found. This new centre is meant to address Canada’s “innovation paradox,” as Canada’s workforce and research fails to deliver long-term success.

Although inflation is putting pressure on retailers of all sorts, clothing rental services are reporting record numbers of subscribers.

Subscribe to The Retail Times

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Retail Times using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!



