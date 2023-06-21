R|T: The Retail Times – Canadian-founded company behind Instant Pot files for bankruptcy

Plus: Shopify partners with Volt to offer open banking solutions (but not in Canada).

The Retail Times is a weekly newsletter covering retail tech news from Canada and around the globe.

Subscribe to R|T using the form at the bottom of this page to ensure you don’t miss out on the most important retail tech news every week!

Shopify is partnering with United Kingdom-based FinTech startup Volt to offer open banking capabilities that Canadians can’t take advantage of amid seemingly endless delays in implementing this country’s open banking framework.

The company behind the Instant Pot, founded in Ottawa but now based outside of Chicago, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the craze over its kitchen contraption appears to have fizzled.

Sales of “electronic multicooker devices,” most of which are Instant Pots, reached US$758 million in 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but plunged 50 per cent by last year, to US$344 million.

Motivate powered by CoMotion, in partnership with Invest Vancouver and Translink, shines a global spotlight on the Metro Vancouver region’s most dynamic early-stage companies in the rapidly-evolving emerging mobility and clean transportation space.

Startups, emerging innovators, venture capital investors, policymakers, and mobility leaders–the key players in British Columbia and beyond—are coming together for a new global investment gathering.

Attend two days of pitches, panels, breakout sessions, and city tours that showcase the next-gen mobility trailblazers and highlight Vancouver as an emerging world hub for innovation.

Use code BETAKIT30OFF and get 30% off your pass. Join us June 27-28, 2023.

Register today!

Startupfest, a celebration of startups in Montréal, has announced the return of its train service, Startup Train, as well as over $300,000 in prizes.

Taking place from July 12 to July 14, Startupfest has revealed several major attractions this year, including investment prizes for startups and an express train for attendees to get to the event from the Toronto area.

Lyft wants the Ontario government to slow down its implementation of a law that guarantees a minimum wage for digital platform workers, according to the IJF’s roundup of lobbying registrations.

Vancouver Startup Week (VSW) finally returned to its in-person format and featured whispers of new Canadian tech events and the advent of a Chief AI officer in Vancouver.

After massive construction efforts, tense public meetings, a shift to remote work, and plenty of publicity and controversy along the way, Amazon executives cut a giant orange ribbon Thursday to formally open the company’s new Northern Virginia headquarters.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the formal opening of the first phase of Amazon’s “HQ2” in the Crystal City neighborhood, where it has hired more than 8,000 workers and said it eventually plans to create 25,000 new jobs in total.

Google has opened applications for its Black Founders and Women Founders startup accelerator programs.

According to Google, it will select twelve startups from across North America for each program, which are both three-month, virtual bootcamps. Participants will receive mentorship and technical project support, as well as attend workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

Michael Evans, president of Alibaba, said the company will bring one of its China e-commerce services into Europe. The European launch of Tmall, focused on selling local brands to local shoppers in Europe, reflects a significant shift in strategy for Alibaba in its international e-commerce operations.

After battling patent trolls for years, Shopify has announced plans to fight back by seeking to uncover the identity of people and organizations funding patent trolls suing Shopify.

Ticketmaster and other companies have agreed to offer consumers upfront, all-in pricing, rather than as a surprise at checkout, the White House announced as it convened a meeting on Thursday.

It is part of Biden's broader effort to crack down on junk fees imposed by ticket companies, banks, airlines and other industries.

Rivercity Innovations (RCI) has launched the integration of its cold chain monitoring sensors and software with 7shifts, which provides a restaurant team management platform.

In this partnership, RCI will deliver its temperature monitoring services to 7shifts’ more than 40,000 clients.

Food delivery platform Grubhub laid off about 400 employees, or 15% of its corporate workforce, citing a need to maintain “competitiveness,” the company’s CEO said in a message to employees.

Google has launched a new generative AI-powered virtual try-on option for shoppers searching for apparel.

While Google is pitching this try-on feature through the buzzy lens of generative AI tech, consultants and analysts said this new tool is in someways a subset of augmented reality. In that sense, Google is essentially trying to play catch up to rivals like Snap, Instagram and Pinterest.

Subscribe to The Retail Times

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Retail Times using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!



