Rewind inks data protection partnership with workflow software giant Monday.com

Partnership could mark turning point for Ottawa company that saw momentum slow during 2023 downturn.

Ottawa-based Rewind has struck a partnership agreement to provide its data backup and recovery service to users of workflow software giant Monday.com.

Rewind said in a statement that it worked with Monday.com to develop an integrated backup solution to help enterprise teams securely back up and recover business data in the event of accidental deletions, cyber incidents, or data corruption, while meeting security compliance standards such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001. The company says the integrated backup solution will be available on the Monday.com marketplace in the second quarter of 2025 with a fee for customers who choose to install it.

Rewind CEO Mike Potter said he had been “waiting for this day for 10 years.”

Monday.com is a cloud platform that provides users with no-code tools to create applications and project management software. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company claims it has more than 225,000 customers, including Universal Pictures, Coca-Cola, and makeup brand Glossier.

Monday.com debuted on the NASDAQ stock exchange in 2021 at a $7.6 billion USD valuation, which has since grown to a $15.3 billion USD valuation.

Rewind CEO Mike Potter said in a LinkedIn post that he had been “waiting for this day for 10 years,” and that when Monday.com tech partnerships lead Amir Cohen reached out, Rewind jumped at the opportunity. In an email statement to BetaKit, Potter said that, unlike a simple app integration, this partnership involves the joint development of a tailored backup solution, which sets a precedent for future exclusive collaborations with software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms.

The partnership could mark a turning point for the data protection company, which raised more than $100-million CAD during the pandemic-fuelled rise of Shopify and other e-commerce platforms, but in turn experienced a slowdown that forced the company to revise its fundraising plans and lay off more than a quarter of its staff in 2023.

Potter told BetaKit that the company’s headcount has not materially changed since the layoffs, but it has seen “notable traction” with new customers and partners as it moves up-market.

“This Monday.com partnership proves that our focus on SaaS backups is resonating and offers a clear indication for what’s next for Rewind and our growth,” Potter said.

He added that there are no immediate plans to raise external funding, but that Rewind is always open to discussing potential partnerships to fuel its growth.

Founded in 2015 by Potter and CTO James Ciesielski, Rewind began as a backup app for the Shopify App Store, but went on to support a number of platforms, including GitHub, Jira, Confluence, Trello, Big Commerce, and QuickBooks. Rewind has a “3-2-1 backup rule,” which dictates that it makes three copies of a user’s data on two different clouds, with one of those backups held outside of the software provider.

UPDATE (02/27/2025): This story has been updated with information and commentary from Rewind CEO Mike Potter.

Feature image courtesy Rewind via LinkedIn.