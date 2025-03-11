Redbrick acquires New York-based newsletter advertising platform Paved

This is the software rollup firm’s fourth American acquisition over the past five years.

Victoria, BC-based software rollup company Redbrick has added Paved, a New York City-based newsletter advertising platform, to its portfolio for an undisclosed amount.

According to Redbrick, Paved marks its fourth major acquisition in the past five years. Through its platform, Paved connects newsletter creators with advertisers, matching businesses like Uber, DoorDash, and Salesforce with 253 million newsletter subscribers across more than 3,000 publishers like Paved clients The New York Times, NBC, Bloomberg, and TechCrunch.

“Paved is set to transform newsletter advertising with an automated monetization solution, making email a direct, scalable, and sustainable growth channel beyond feed-driven ecosystems,” Redbrick CMO Marco Pimentel said in a statement.

Paved and its team will continue operating under their own brand within Redbrick, Paved founder and CEO John McLaughlin said in a blog post, adding that the company now expects to grow its team from 15 employees to 50 by the end of the year.

Redbrick’s recent major purchases show it has a penchant for acquiring American companies. Rebrick bought its Minneapolis, Minn.-based website builder Leadpages in 2020, its Indianapolis, Ind.-based automated email marketing solution Delivra in 2022, and its New York City-based video-creation platform Animoto in 2023.

RELATED: FinTech startup Reach sells majority stake to US-based Primus Capital

A Canadian firm acquiring an American company may be a refreshing change of pace for the Canadian tech ecosystem, as the opposite has been a common occurrence this year. In 2025 so far, Toronto-based companies Payfare, Carbon6 Technologies, and Street Context have all been acquired by American companies. American private equity firm Primus Capital also recently acquired a majority stake in Calgary FinTech startup Reach.

Redbrick founder and CEO Tobyn Sowden was one of the regional winners of the Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur Of The Year awards last year, representing the Pacific region. While software portfolio companies aren’t a novel concept in Canada, Redbrick positions itself as focused on acquiring digital solutions that help entrepreneurs, a strategy that led to $100 million in annualized revenues in 2023, according to EY.

Feature image courtesy John Schnobrich via Unsplash.