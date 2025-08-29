 xAI bites Apple, Wealthsimple buys insights, and #CDNtech’s newest summit

#1. What is Elon Musk’s xAI suing Apple and OpenAI over?
In its lawsuit, xAI accuses the companies of behaving like monopolies and claiming Apple deprioritized ChatGPT rivals like Grok in the App Store rankings. The xAI lawsuit claims that Grok’s ranking below ChatGPT is a sign of allegedly monopolistic behaviour.
#2. Which made-in-Canada technology won an award at NASA’s 2024 Space Apps Challenge?
Last year, Saskatoon’s Asteroid Destroyer team mapped exoplanets (meaning planets beyond the solar system) in the Milky Way and won the Global Connection Award. This year, NASA is bringing the competition to Canada, and will hold the Toronto event at Bombardier Centre for Aerospace and Aviation.
#3. What did Montréal-based investment relations platform Fey begin as?
Fey began as a design studio called Narative, which counted Hopper among its first clients. Narative later evolved into Fey. Wealthsimple, which acquired the company this week, plans to integrate Fey’s design, earnings analysis, natural language stock screening capabilities, and personalized news feed into its investment platform.
#4. Which product has Montréal-based Mechasys developed to help construction companies create blueprints?
Mechasys’s laser projector displays layout plans on top of construction sites with “millimetre accuracy,” while its software suite allows teams to manage and modify the blueprints as needed, using computer vision. The startup closed $23 million in Series A funding this week.
#5. Canada is getting a new national summit focused on promoting what?
A coalition of companies and organizations is launching a summit to encourage more enterprises to buy Canadian tech. The inaugural Source Canada conference will take place in Toronto on Oct. 22 with 150 CEOs and 50 enterprise buyers holding meetings and workshops.
#6. Shopify’s latest acquisition is expected to bring its “AI-first” ambition to which area of the business?
Shopify’s new Product Design Studio will be staffed with the designers from New York-based Molly Studio, which Shopify recently acquired for an undisclosed sum. The new design studio is expected to leverage AI in its projects.
#7. A report from Indeed identifies two factors contributing to the prolonged tech hiring freeze in Canada: high interest rates and what?
Indeed’s report pointed to two drivers of the ongoing hiring freeze: elevated interest rates after the pandemic-era hiring surge, and the growing impact of AI. Tech job postings had already fallen by roughly half before ChatGPT’s release in late 2022, but the report suggested AI may be holding back a recovery.
#8. Emoji mode: activated! Guess the Canadian tech company: 👍 🥣
Goodfood!
