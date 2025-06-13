Wealthsimple presents, Meta snags Scale AI, DoorDash gets served

#1. Wealthsimple held an event this week. What was it called?
Wealthsimple shared some product news during an event called “The End of Banking?” the first event in its new Wealthsimple Presents series. Among the company’s new offerings are Wealthsimple’s first credit card, an instant line of credit, cash delivery, and an expanded chequing account.
#2. How does Winnipeg-based Taiv want bars and restaurants to earn new revenue?
Taiv’s adtech solution aims to sell targeted ads on TVs in restaurants and bars. The startup, which landed $14.4 million CAD this week, allows bars, restaurants, and retailers to sell targeted ads and content through their existing TVs.
#3. Which job did venture capital mogul Marc Andreessen recently say was AI-proof?
Andreessen said VC investing is the only job AI won’t automate. Interestingly, one Montréal-based startup has developed an AI-powered fund and investor management platform for VCs, but not to replace the job entirely.
Vessel, which recently raised $10.3 million CAD in seed financing, was started by two ex-LPs who saw a lack of access to data and manual workflows as two impediments to VC success. The team hopes to help VCs and LPs free up more time to build relationships.
#4. Canadian chip maker Untether AI was recently bought by a global chip giant. Which one?
Toronto-based Untether AI has entered into “a strategic agreement” with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). According to CRN, the transaction will see AMD acquire Untether AI’s software and AI hardware engineering employees. AMD already has operations in Toronto and Canada, dating back to its purchase of Markham-based graphics chipmaker ATI Technologies in 2006.
#5. Meta is paying $14.3 billion USD for a 49 percent stake in Scale AI, which primarily provides which service?
San Francisco-based Scale AI is a data labelling company that aims to help create essential datasets for training AI models. As part of the multi-billion-dollar deal with Meta, Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang will join the Facebook parent company to work on its “superintelligence” efforts.
#6. Apple has recently added a new game for its Apple News+ subscribers focused on what?
Apple News subscribers who upgrade to iOS 26 can now access an all-new game, which Apple calls “Emoji Game.” The game involves solving puzzles by filling in missing parts of words or phrases using emoji characters.
#7. Canadian VC firm Two Small Fish recently led a round in which futuristic mode of transport?
Two Small Fish Ventures led a round for Waterloo-based ENVGO, which is designing a (somewhat) flying electric boat. ENVGO’s electric cruiser, NV1, appears to “fly” above water using hydrofoiling technology. The round also saw participation from returning investor Garage Capital.
#8. What is the second-biggest expense of commercial fleet operators, according to MesoMat founder Paul Fowler?
According to Fowler, tires are the second-biggest expense of commercial fleet operators, after fuel. MesoMat’s hardware-as-a-service platform uses tire sensors to give fleet operators detailed insights, help them choose the right tires, and optimize usage.
#9. What does the term “drip pricing” refer to?
Drip pricing refers to when companies engage in misleading price promotions by advertising services to customers at a lower price than what they actually have to pay.
Canada’s Competition Bureau is suing DoorDash and its Canadian subsidiary for allegedly engaging in drip pricing. DoorDash said “Canada’s Competition Bureau got this wrong,” and that it will defend itself “vigorously against these claims.”
#10. What does Montréal’s Eli Health help people monitor?
Eli Health secured $17 million CAD this week to support the launch of its flagship hormone-monitoring technology product. The healthtech startup has made its platform available in beta for cortisol, and opened up a waitlist for progesterone.
