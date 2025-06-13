Wealthsimple presents, Meta snags Scale AI, DoorDash gets served

Andreessen said VC investing is the only job AI won’t automate. Interestingly, one Montréal-based startup has developed an AI-powered fund and investor management platform for VCs, but not to replace the job entirely.

Vessel, which recently raised $10.3 million CAD in seed financing, was started by two ex-LPs who saw a lack of access to data and manual workflows as two impediments to VC success. The team hopes to help VCs and LPs free up more time to build relationships.