Trump’s group chat, Knix makes a splash, Lightspeed slows its roll

#1. This week, top Trump administration officials mistakenly included a journalist in a group chat on which online platform?
This week, a senior Trump administration official mistakenly disclosed US war plans to a journalist via the Signal messaging platform. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to a group chat discussing military operations in Yemen.
#2. University of Ottawa researchers recently discovered a new way to do what?
University of Ottawa researchers have discovered a new way to control atoms by using light beams with angular momentum to direct the ejection of electrons from atoms and molecules. The breakthrough could expand fundamental physics knowledge and lead to advances in medicine and computing.
#3. Seventy-five Ontario business leaders signed an open letter calling on Premier Doug Ford to do what?
Seventy-five Ontario CEOs signed an open letter calling on Ford to prioritize homegrown innovation. The open letter demanded, among other things, provincial procurement and funding overhauls in the first 100 days of Ford’s new mandate.
#4. Why did Lightspeed say it pulled back its revenue outlook for its 2025 fiscal year?
Lightspeed said it lowered its 2025 revenue outlook due to macroeconomic deterioration, including inflation, job insecurity, and weaker consumer confidence—factors that have hurt same-store sales and subscription revenues.
Later in the week, at its Capital Markets Day investor presentation today, Lightspeed laid out its plans to execute a sales-led go-to-market strategy across North America and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
#5. Québec accelerator Numana is developing quantum-safe networks through a new partnership with which former mobile giant?
Numana announced a partnership with Nokia and Honeywell to support its Kirq Quantum Communication Testbed, helping Québec businesses explore secure telecom technologies for the quantum era.
#6. Toronto intimate and apparel brand Knix has launched a new swimwear campaign featuring which demographic?
Knix has partnered with four female founders to launch its new swimwear collection through the “Out of Office” campaign. Founder and president Joanna Griffiths said the idea was inspired by the need for even the busiest women to unplug and recharge.
#7. Vancouver-based Styx wants to protect brands against what?
Styx is developing a software platform designed to enable brands to quickly detect and respond to cyber threats, ranging from brand impersonation to phishing scams and data leaks. The startup secured $2.7 million CAD this week to help brands safeguard their digital presence.
#8. This week, Toronto quantum computing firm Xanadu announced a partnership with Corning, which is the creator of what tech product?
Corning is best known as the maker of protective Gorilla Glass, a protective glass for smartphones. Through the new partnership, Corning will contribute fibre optics and fibre array expertise to help Xanadu network photonic quantum computing chips like those in its Aurora system.
