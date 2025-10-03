Shopify adds OpenAI to cart, Constellation loses its star, and Canada’s new defence agency

Merriam-Webster posted a promotional video announcing a “NEW Large Language Model.” The advertisement was a fake, with Merriam-Webster announcing that the model “has over 217,000 rigorously defined parameters,” it “never hallucinates,” and it “uses no electricity.”

The video ended with the line “there’s artificial intelligence, and there’s actual intelligence,” with a shot of Merriam-Webster’s 12th edition Collegiate Dictionary.