NordSpace breaks ground, Shopify reclaims its crown, Perplexity courts Google

#1. Markham, Ont.-based NordSpace is planning Canada’s first commercial space launch from which Canadian island?
NordSpace has broken ground on the site that will facilitate Canada’s first commercial space launch, which is planned for later this month in Newfoundland. The Atlantic Spaceport Complex is located just outside the small town of St. Lawrence.
#2. Zenbooks co-founder Eric Saumure is leading a new campaign to rally small businesses behind what?
With his new campaign called OpenSME, Saumure aims to rally Canadian small business owners and advocates behind the need for open banking. He plans to do this through a petition, an upcoming roundtable, and by gathering feedback for a pre-Budget 2026 submission.
#3. Waabi recently hired Lior Ron from the freight division of which company?
Prior to joining Waabi, Ron was the co-founder and CEO of Uber Freight. As chief operating officer at Waabi, Ron will focus on shaping the Canadian company’s go-to-market strategy and expanding key industry partnerships.
#4. Which Canadian was recently dubbed the “Mayor of the Manosphere” by MacLeans?
MacLeans bestowed the title on Chris Pavlovski, the Ontario founder of the video platform Rumble, which MacLeans described as a “clearing house for MAGA-affiliated personalities.”
#5. Earlier this month, Shopify overtook which company to reclaim its status as Canada’s most valuable by market cap?
Shopify stock surged more than 20 percent last week on both the Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange, surpassing the Royal Bank of Canada to regain the title of Canada’s most valuable company by market cap.
#6. Montréal-based Rozvelt is targeting its breath-control headgear to which demographic?
Rozvelt’s breath-control headgear is designed for recreational hunters, but also caters to wildlife photographers and observers. Founder and CEO Nicholas Monette took BetaKit inside Rozvelt’s recent struggle to raise pre-revenue capital amid the Canada-US trade war.
#7. Perplexity has offered $34.5 billion to purchase which service from Google?
Perplexity AI made an unsolicited $34.5-billion USD takeover bid for Google Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, with an estimated three billion users. The proposed figure is higher than Perplexity’s current valuation, though the company said several investors have agreed to back the deal.
#8. What did Toronto-based Collectr start as?
Collectr began when the founders of proptech startup Doorr started to purchase packs of Pokémon trading cards for fun. That trading card hobby led to the creation of Collectr, which helps hobbyists track the value of their collection, similar to an investment portfolio but with trading cards instead of stocks.
#9. The Commissioner of Canada Elections says it plans to potentially use AI for which application?
While Commissioner Caroline Simard’s office said in its annual report that it was exploring the use of AI, it didn’t say how it might adopt the technology. In an email to BetaKit, a spokesperson for the Commissioner said AI adoption was “still in the early stages” and that there were “no specific tools or timelines” planned so far.
#10. Emoji mode: activated! Guess the Canadian company: 🧠📦
BrainBox AI!
