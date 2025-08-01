Cohere rings Bell, Shopify’s design departure, 4AG Robotics harvests capital

#1. What was the original name of Shopify’s flash sales app, which later became Shop?
The flash sales app was known as Frenzy, which, along with Shopify Arrive, later became Shopify’s mobile shopping app known as Shop. One of the key design leads on both Frenzy and Arrive was VP of Design Darrin Henein, who recently announced his departure from Shopify.
#2. What will power Bell’s planned AI data centres in British Columbia?
In May, Bell announced it would build six AI data centres in British Columbia that will run on hydroelectric power. Recently, Cohere struck a partnership with the telecommunications giant to make use of Bell’s AI infrastructure and sell AI solutions to a suite of new Canadian clients.
#3. Ottawa-based Growcer acquired its bankrupt competitor to help legitimize which industry?
Growcer acquired vertical farming company Freight Farms, which declared bankruptcy in April. Growcer chief of staff Florent Schmal told BetaKit the move was aimed to help “continue legitimizing this industry and show that there’s a real fit for this type of farming.”
#4. BC-based 4AG Robotics builds robots that harvest which crop?
4AG Robotics claims its Canadian-made robots can harvest mushrooms as efficiently as human hands. The startup closed $40 million in Series B financing, which it will use to scale manufacturing.
#5. What Canadian-made space tech product is MDA Space, Mission Control, and Canadensys building together?
The Canadian Space Agency awarded $14.6 million in contracts to the three Canadian spacetech companies developing a new all-Canadian lunar rover. The Canadian rover is meant to assist astronauts and support operations, such as transporting cargo, performing logistics, and construction duties, on the moon.
#6. What does Nova Scotia-based Mara Renewables use to replace fish oil in its omega-3 supplements?
Mara uses algae to make oils rich in docosahexaenoic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid. The startup raised $12.5 million CAD this week as it looks to get its algae-based oil into global markets.
#7. This week, quantum physicists at the University of Toronto confirmed the existence of which exotic form of matter?
A team of physicists from the University of Toronto and Rice University has found the strongest evidence yet for quantum spin ice, a material where the magnetic moments of electrons form a lattice of connected tetrahedrons in three-dimensional space.
#8. Victoria-based Ceedar wants to be the last “what” that a company ever needs to hire?
Ceedar is an AI bookkeeping software platform that claims to be “the last bookkeeper you’ll need to hire.” The startup, which closed $275,000 CAD in funding from Metalab Ventures this week, has already turned multiple customers into angel investors.
#9. Emoji mode: activated! Guess the Canadian tech company: 🦉🍭
HootSuite!
