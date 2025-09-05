BDC gets aggressive, Nick Frosst’s cold shot, Google faces the gavel

#1. The Business Development Bank of Canada is about to get “more aggressive” about funding what?
BDC is gearing up to serve the country’s defence tech sector in a more aggressive way, BDC president and CEO Isabelle Hudon told BetaKit this week. Part of that includes revising the name, mandate, and size of BDC Capital’s Deep Tech Venture Fund to focus on defence tech.
#2. How close did NordSpace get to liftoff before having to delay its Taiga rocket launch?
NordSpace was just 58 seconds away from its launch, before it was forced to abort the attempt. NordSpace plans for another attempt this month.
#3. Who did Cohere co-founder Nick Frosst call “academically disingenuous” on a podcast this week?
On the 20VC podcast, Frosst said Open AI CEO Sam Altman was “academically disingenuous and did a disservice to the technology he loves,” by raising concerns about AI’s potential threat to humanity. Frosst rejects the notion that AI models pose an existential threat to humanity.
#4. A report from Harvard Business School found 40 percent of farewell messages in AI chats contained at least one form of what?
Almost 40 percent of farewell messages sent to users contained at least one form of emotional manipulation, according to the study. The study also found that the tactic boosted engagement by up to 14x.
#5. A US federal judge recently ordered Google to do what?
The Tuesday ruling in the search monopoly case ordered Google to share some search data with its competitors, but did not force the company to divest any of its divisions or break up its business.
#6. Where did Hugo Larochelle work before joining Montréal’s artificial intelligence institute Mila?
Larochelle was recently named Mila’s scientific director, succeeding Laurent Charlin. He previously led Google Brain, which is now part of Google DeepMind.
#7. Burnaby-based Kardium received FDA approval for a device that treats a disorder characterized by which symptom?
Kardium’s Globe System is designed to treat atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat disorder that affects more than 59 million people globally. Kardium was granted pre-market approval in the US by the FDA for its Globe System, which CEO Kevin Chaplin called “the most significant milestone in the life of Kardium.”
#8. Textile manufacturer SRTX recently named a new CEO. Which company did she previously run?
Sophie Boulanger co-founded and led the consumer eyewear brand BonLook, which was acquired by Canadian optometry company FYidoctors in 2021. Before joining SRTX, she was most recently CEO at Ottawa-based property tech startup 1Valet.
