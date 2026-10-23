Questrade opens options trading outside market hours through Cboe

Approved users can trade select options of stocks and ETFs before and after market hours.

Questrade is opening up a way for options traders to jump on news outside of usual market hours.

The news: Toronto digital financial platform Questrade announced on Friday that equity trading on select US options is now available on its app before the market opens and after it closes. The new product is enabled through the options exchange Cboe, which extended its trading hours earlier this week.

Questrade users approved for options trading can begin making bids at 7:30 a.m. and end at 4:15 p.m. on a limited list of individual stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its index options trading is also expanding.

From the source: “It gives our investors another way to respond to market-moving news,” Luca De Blasis, Questrade’s head of product, invest, and trade, said in an interview.

“Our customers wanted this. When news broke that Cboe would be offering this [trading] session, we got quite a lot of inbound from our customers that said, ‘we want to be active during these times.’”

The context: Instead of buying shares of a stock directly, options trading is when you purchase the right to later buy or sell an asset at a certain fixed price, before a given date. Options are becoming increasingly popular—according to a report by Cboe, average daily trading volume in the second quarter of 2025 was up more than 19 percent from the year before.

Questrade notes in its release that trading during extended hours is riskier because it involves lower liquidity, more price volatility, and wider bid-ask spreads. Through the new options trading hours, clients must buy limit orders—which set the price at which users are willing to sell or buy.



Final thought: Questrade is one of the first Canadian brokerages to offer this product, but others are following suit. In an email to BetaKit, Interactive Brokers confirmed that Cboe’s extended trading hours are available to its Canadian clients. BetaKit reached out to Wealthsimple, which offers 24/5 stock trading, about whether it offers Cboe’s extended options trading hours, but did not hear back by publication time. It comes as Questrade and other Canadian financial apps contend with more FinTech competition through international entrants like Robinhood.

Feature image courtesy Questrade.